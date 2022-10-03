Plunging necklines and lots of black: All the celebrity looks from Paris Fashion Week.

Paris Fashion Week has kicked off, with some of the biggest celebrity names jetting over to the French capital for the prestigious event.

For a minute, it seemed fashion was being eclipsed by viral moments - we're looking at you, Bella Hadid, who closed the Coperni spring/summer 2023 fashion show with a spray-painted dress at the weekend.



In case you missed it (you didn't) - after walking on stage in nothing but her underwear, arm draped across her breasts, Hadid posed while two men sprayed her down with Fabrican, a synthetic fibre material.

The end result? A white, thigh-high slit dress that clung to Bella as though, well, it had been spray-painted on.

But now we'd like to focus on looks that involve actual clothes please, including those served by Cher, Kate Moss, Zendaya and Kylie Jenner.

From plunging necklines, to moody hues and statement jewels, here are our favourites so far.

Katie Holmes.

Kylie Jenner.

Ashley Park.

Cara Delevingne.

Bella Hadid.

Maye Musk.

Cher.

Doja Cat.

Victoria and David Beckham.

Kate Moss.

Jisoo.

Zendaya.

Elle Macpherson.

Natalie Portman.

Hailey Bieber.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Halle Bailey.

Rosamund Pike.

