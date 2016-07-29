The parental Instagram trend that's a bit odd.

Ahh, Instagram. the place of birth for SO many parenting trends like #organisedmum and #lunchboxgoals and #fitspomum.

Except there’s a new instagram trend kicking around we’ve noticed.

Parental disclaimers.

Where parents add a caveat to any photo of their kids eating sugar, having a meat pie for dinner, or posing with a drink that could possibly be misconstrued as alcoholic:

#cocktails! #non-alcoholic #disclaimer – AKA – back off, everyone.

It was listener Meg who brought it to our attention:

Holly Wainwright reckons there’s good reason it’s happening. Because she’s suffered the wrath of what can go down if you don’t. “Recently on Facebook, I was having a terrible morning, and Billy threw his breakfast cereal on the floor, and I made a joke about it, saying, ‘you know your day is starting badly when Coco Pops are raining down on you.’…Ohhhhhhhh shouldn’t have said Coco Pops. Because people were like, ‘why are you feeding your kids sugary crap for breakfast?'” she says. And in turn, Holly felt she had to defend herself against the sugar-brigade, by letting everyone know that the cereal was organic AND sugar-free…

From taking pictures of her kids out for ice-cream to celebrate a school concert, to snapping a photo of the occasional meat-pie after swimming practise, Holly feels like she can’t post pictures of her kids on social media without justifying what’s happening in the captions.

Andrew Daddo feels the pressure too, explaining, “I think it’s society, we’re all so scared of offending anyone…’cause you only need one person to go, ‘ohhhhhh’, and then everyone else goes, ‘oh wow, that was terrible!'”

What about you? Is this a trend that you have noticed?