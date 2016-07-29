The parental Instagram trend that's a bit odd.

Ahh, Instagram. the place of birth for SO many parenting trends like #organisedmum and #lunchboxgoals and #fitspomum.
Except there’s a new instagram trend kicking around we’ve noticed.
Parental disclaimers.
Where parents add a caveat to any photo of their kids eating sugar, having a meat pie for dinner, or posing with a drink that could possibly be misconstrued as alcoholic:
#cocktails! #non-alcoholic #disclaimer – AKA – back off, everyone.
It was listener Meg who brought it to our attention:
From taking pictures of her kids out for ice-cream to celebrate a school concert, to snapping a photo of the occasional meat-pie after swimming practise, Holly feels like she can’t post pictures of her kids on social media without justifying what’s happening in the captions.
Andrew Daddo feels the pressure too, explaining, “I think it’s society, we’re all so scared of offending anyone…’cause you only need one person to go, ‘ohhhhhh’, and then everyone else goes, ‘oh wow, that was terrible!'”
Listen to the full episode of The Glorious Mess below, and hear more from Holly and Andrew:
What about you? Is this a trend that you have noticed?