The parents of murdered jogger Karina Vetrano make a brave offer to her killer.

Two weeks after Karina Ventrano was murdered in broad daylight as she jogged near her home in Queens, New York, more than 1,000 people gathered to participate in a memorial walk tracing the path the 30-year-old took when she was killed.

The victim's mother Cathy Vetrano led the pack of walkers as they made their way through the park where Karina Ventrano's body was discovered in on August 2.

Carrying white and purple balloons and chanting "justice for Karina", the walkers followed Cathy Vetrano through the park.

Cathy Vetrano told NBC News that so many people showing up is "evidence to everyone the power that my daughter has".

Karina Vetrano, was sexually assaulted and strangled to death on August 2 at around 5pm during a run near her home in Howard Beach, an upper class neighbourhood in the Queens borough of New York City.

According to CBS New York, she was found by her father hours later laying face down with her teeth broken, scrapes on her legs and her sports bra and shorts pulled down.

In the two weeks since Karina Ventrano's horrific murder, Phil and Cathy Vetrano set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to offer a reward for information leading to an arrest in their daughters case. So far over $250,000 has been raised.

Speaking to press after Tuesday's walk Phil Vetrano offered that money to his daughters murderer.

"Turn yourself in," he said to his daughters so far unknown killer. "I will make sure that reward money goes to the person of your choice. The sister, your mother, your brother. It's a life-changer.

"You will be caught, so take advantage of that," he said.

Cathy Vetrano said, before adding that anyone with information about her daughter's killer is just as guilty.

"Don’t protect him," she said. "He’s of no use to anyone. He's a weak, evil piece of shit."

In addition to the Vetrano's reward offer, the NYPD is offering a separate $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Karina Vetrano's case.

So far, no arrests have been made.

On Tuesday, as those in attendance released those white and purple balloons into the sky in tribute to his daughter, Phil Vetrano said he hoped his daughter's killer heard their message.

"Turn yourself in," he said. "Turn yourself in."