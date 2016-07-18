Parents of three children killed in MH17 reveal devastating battle with depression.

The parents of three children killed in Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 have revealed the pain, suffering and trauma they have felt since the loss of their children two years ago.

Anthony Maslin and Marite Norris are seeking compensation from the airline for the depths of their despair, outlining in court documents the pain they have felt since the plane was shot down.

Perth Now are reporting that the couple continue to undergo counselling and treatment, and require medication.

The documents claim that the couple only found out about the tragedy after seeing graphic footage on the television, revealing the airline failed to contact them in time and as a result they have suffered extensive psychiatric and emotional harm.

“The applicants learnt of the deaths of the passengers by other means including by telephone from persons unrelated to (Malaysia Airlines) and by watching news reports displaying graphic images of the crash site,” the document said.

The couple’s three children, Mo, 12, Evie, 10 and and Otis, 8, were flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on their way home to Perth with their grandfather, Nick Norris, when they were killed.

As the two year anniversary of the crash occurred over the weekend, the couple’s claim is just one of many claims filed by Australian families last week, ensuring their claims were filed prior to a two year cut-off for airline lawsuits if families of victims sought damages.

At the time of their loss, the couple released a statement detailing their devastation.

“Our pain is intense and relentless. We live in a hell beyond hell,” they wrote.

“Our babies are not here with us – we need to live with this act of horror, every day and every moment for the rest of our lives.

“No one deserves what we are going through. Not even the people who shot our whole family out of the sky.”

On May 10 this year, the couple welcomed their fourth child together, a baby daughter Violet May.