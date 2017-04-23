Katrina says a viral video of her moments from death ultimately saved her life.

Last month a video of Katrina Henry overdosing on drugs went viral and she says it’s saved her life.

In the video Henry, from Wisconsin in the United States, is sitting unresponsive, mouth agape, as she overdosed in the driver’s seat of her car.

Henry, who described herself as a “good kid” before she became addicted to Percocet and other drugs, told WITI the negativity publicity she received from the video has actually given her a second chance at life.

“I don’t drink,” Henry said. “I like to paint. I like to draw. I work out. I was a cheerleader throughout high school. I had an internship. I did research with my professor, and always had at least two jobs. I have considered myself a very successful person.”

On March 21 Henry crashed her car into a parked vehicle after snorting what she believed to be cocaine. The drug she snorted was actually laced with fentanyl, and the video shows her with her head back and mouth agape, before she was brought back to life with a dose of Narcan.

"I died. I overdosed and died," Henry tells WITI.

Although Henry doesn't remember much from the day, she knows she was taken to the hospital and handcuffed to the bed.

Katrina says she's grateful the video went viral and received such harsh criticism from social media users. It was that social media backlash which helped Henry seek out treatment.

“I was so embarrassed,” she told the WITI. “I always told myself that i would never end up like that. Talking makes you feel so much better. It makes you feel like you’re not alone. I felt so alone, that I was the only one dealing with this problem, and that no one would understand. I don’t feel hopeless and worthless anymore, and I know I was brought back for a reason, and I’m going to live up to my full potential.”

Since the incident Henry has entered treatment and has been clean for three weeks.