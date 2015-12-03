News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

health

One woman shows us the benefits of taekwondo, aside from fitness.
Thanks to our brand partner, Dove

We watch our children go headfirst into new experiences but when was the last you tried something new for the first time?

Exercise and fitness was foreign to Meredith until daughters begged her step out of her comfort zone and try taekwondo.

The experience didn’t just transform her physical fitness — it changed the way she feels in her skin and the mindset she passes onto her kids.

“I think it’s definitely helping them because they see me doing it and they can see I’m not perfect but I do it. I hope it’s inspiring them and making them more accepting of what we all look like and who we all are and making them realise they can achieve anything.”

That’s as good a reason as any to throw yourself into something new.

How have you broken out of your comfort zone?

Tags: wellbeing , fitness , health , inspiration , mamamia-tv , mmtv , video , women

Related Stories

Recommended