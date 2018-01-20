In very confronting news, if you watched Hi-5 as a child then you are now a fully-fledged adult.

And if your child watched Hi-5 as a kid, then they are now fully-fledged adults themselves.

The ARIA award-winning kids entertainment music group was a quintessential part of childhood for most Aussie kids, producing tunes that served to educate (apparently) and entertain.

But now, coming up to 20 years since their conception, we’re asking the tough questions: Where are they now?

So “hide your eyes, and count to 10” because “ready or not” here’s what the original members of Hi-5 are doing, many years on.

Charli Robinson

No longer chasing Jup Jup around the studio or doing octopus dances, Charli has remained on our screens since her Hi-5 days.

Her career since performing with the very loved kids group has included stints on radio filling in for the The Kyle & Jackie O Show and hosting the breakfast slot on the Gold Coast’s Sea FM.

She was also on the eighth season of Dancing with the Stars (2008), co-hosted It Takes Two in 2009 and appeared in the short film Tegan the Vegan. She’s currently giving us all the wanderlust via Channel 9’s Getaway, which you can see the in her behind-the-scenes snap shots over on her tropical paradise-filled Instagram account.

She split from husband Brent Delaney in 2009 after 16 years together and is now dating Liam Talbot, Australian racing driver and son of mining magnate Ken Talbot. The duo have been together since February 2016 and live on the Gold Coast.

Kellie Crawford (Hoggart)

Since departing Hi-5 in 2008, Kellie has been relatively quiet on social media.

In May of 2008 she married production manager, Adam Crawford, after a 10-week engagement. This was after her and fellow Hi-5 member, Nathan Foley, called off their engagement.

According to her LinkedIn profile, immediately after Hi-5, Kellie worked on a number of roles as an assistant director on Australian Film Big Mumma's Boy (2009) and as a lighting assistant for film company Big Picture and Channel 7. However, now it seems like she's found her footing pursuing makeup artistry, working as a freelance makeup artist for Channel 7.

In 2009, Kellie was at the centre of a controversial Ralph - yes, the men's interest magazine that has since folded - cover that caused backlash with parenting groups. However, Kellie told the Courier Mail that it was "something I did for myself to remind myself that I am a woman".

Kathleen de Leon Jones

The first to leave Hi-5 in 2007 to focus on raising her child, Kathleen is now married to Daniel Jones, one half of Savage Garden. Together they have two daughters, Mikayla de Leon Jones, born in 2006, and Keira de Leon Jones, born in 2010.

Kathleen and Daniel met at the Logie Awards in 2000 and she regularly posts adorable pictures of the couple on Instagram.

According to an interview Daniel gave to realestate.com back in 2016, the family has since relocated to Las Vegas, where he flips houses. However, they regularly come back to Sydney.

And in more news that makes our hearts stupidly full, Kathleen and Kellie have remained really close friends since their Hi-5 days, with Kathleen most recently posting a photo of the two on Instagram.

Nathan Foley

The loveable guitar-strumming member of the group has had a lucrative musical theatre career since his Hi-5 days, appearing in productions of Jerry Springer the Opera, Grease on the Beach, and Mamma Mia.

Apart from that, Foley has been travelling the world performing on cruise ships. The role earned him the title of Princess Cruises Entertainer of the Year in 2015. Oh, and earlier this month, he announced that he would be launching a new album.

However, from what we can glean, the 38-year-old still is single, yet to settle down due to his hectic international touring schedule.

"Family is very important to me. I’d love to eventually settle one day. I still have dreams to make a mark in music, television, or acting. I don’t want to get to 60 and say I never tried. I honestly don’t care about fame and money, I just want to be happy," he told Aussie Theatre.

Tim Harding

After being forced to leave Hi-5 in 2007 due to "horrific injuries" sustained from a motorcycle accident, Tim is still performing music solo and with his band Soultraders. (Which, FYI, you can book for your next function or wedding.)

In March, 2016 it was reported he moved to Newcastle with his wife and daughter to pursue the "beachie lifestyle," - his words, not ours - before welcoming second daughter Beatrix Joelle into the world in February 2017.

For the super Hi-5 fans, there's been murmurings of a possible collaboration with Nathan who lives just "up the road" on the Central Coast, and with Nathan's album set to launch shortly, perhaps there might be one dropping very soon.

All we can say is watch this space?