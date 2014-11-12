News
lifestyle

Open Post: How's your week going?

Hi all you lovely readers!

It’s that time of the week – Mamamia’s weekly Open Post!

If you’re new here, Open Post is where we come together as a community and debrief about our weeks.

But first, a little bit about myself. My name is Sumnima (pronounced sue-mm-ni-maa) and I’m one of Mamamia’s interns.

I’m originally from Nepal but I’ve been in Sydney for awhile, doing my journalism degree.

This week, I am just trying really hard to be as environmentally sustainable as I can. Just in case you didn’t know, this week is National Recycling Week.

Yesterday I read that coffee cups are not recyclable. Considering I drink hundreds of coffees a year, I felt pretty guilty. From now on, I’m going to drink my coffee from a reusable cup.

Now, I’m not trying to be some sort of eco-warrier. But I am definitely going to think of simple things I can do to help the environment around us.

That’s all from me! Tell me, Mamamia readers, what is happening at your end?

