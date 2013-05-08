Open Post of the week. What's happening in your world?

By ROSIE WATERLAND

Hello ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this week’s Open Post.

This is the little corner of Mamamia where we let our readers take the reins and talk about whatever it is that takes their fancy.

I’m Rosie Waterland and I’ll be your host today, so without further ado, let’s get this thing started. (I feel like I should say something here like “don’t forget to try the beef – I’ll be here all week.”)

To kick things off, I’d like to say a few words about the launch of Mamamia’s brand-spanking new Tumblr.

Love a good meme or a funny GIF but can’t be bothered combing through the interwebs to find the ever-changing latest? Well lucky for you, a few of us here at MM live for that stuff, and this Tumblr is going to be a place where we can show you the spoils of our daily search through cyber-space.

Basically, we love the internet – HARD – and we want to bring the best bits straight to you in one easy (and often hilarious) location. We have links to some Mamamia stories, but also stuff like this:

Sold? If not I think you’re cray cray, but I can also offer you this:

Or this:

Or this:

Or this:

And just because everyone loves a good cat meme, this:

As you can see, there’s a lot of weird and wonderful snippets on the interwebs, and we wanted a place we could collect the best ones for your viewing pleasure.

So head on over to the Mamamia Tumblr and explore a little.

And we add new stuff to it every day – so if you want to keep up with the latest, we’ve got you covered.

You’re welcome.

Well, that’s what we’re really excited about this week at our end. What’s going on in your world?