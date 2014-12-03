11 affordable and stylish pairs of summer sandals you'll actually want to wear.

I’m not going to lie, I fell hard for the Birkenstock trend this year. I’ve worn them so much that I can’t even locate the three pairs of Havaianas I usually have on high rotation around this time of year.

While the eye adjusts to such orthopedic ugliness, there are far prettier things we could be adorning our feet with this summer. They are a little harder to find among all the fur, felt and pool slides in store (nothings says summer like FELT) but I’ve dug deep. Behold 11 pairs of gorgeous sandals to buy now.

Go on, treat yo’ self.

1. Country Road Zelda Jewel Sandal $129, buy here.

2. Witchery Lindy Gladiator, $99.95, buy here.

3. Jets Beaded Cross Over Sandal, $69.50, buy here.

4. Country Road Bexley T-Bar sandal $79.95, buy here.

5. Tony Bianco Fynn $99.95, buy here.

7. Rubi Shoes Etsy Espadrilles $24.95, buy here.

8. David Jones Ditto Sandal $32.98, buy here.

9. Volcom Creedler $37.49, buy here.

10. Spurr Savannah espadrilles $39.95, buy here.

11. Wanted Billini Chelsea $59.95, buy here.