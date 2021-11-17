'It didn't say an INFANT'S size six': 16 women share their biggest online shopping fails.

If ‘online shopping’ was a person, it would no doubt make an appearance on Catfish.

It’s great in theory. There’s always something new and cute that captures your interests. There’s never a dull moment and they’re even nice enough to offer you free shipping. So kind.

So you spend more time getting to know the products, and finally, you’re hooked. You go through checkout and wait patiently for it to arrive, then realise that... the internet lied.

And really, there’s no greater betrayal.

To immortalise our online shopping pain, here are 16 examples of when the item we ordered via our screens certainly wasn’t the thing which showed up.

1. #tallpeopleproblems





2. This isn’t quite what fashion mags mean when talking about a ‘statement’ shoe.





3. This does not fit our ‘activewear and brunch’ needs.

4. Surely someone could have sense-checked this?





5. Lost in translation?





6. Clothes should come with a disclaimer for people with big boobs.

7. When the ‘granny chic’ cardigan you ordered is more ‘granny’ than ‘chic’.

What I got looks like a ‘granny cardi’. It now has a permanent spot on my work chair for when it’s bloody freezing in the office. It’s basically a blanket to me.

8. We should have learnt this in maths tbh.





9. The entire internet is determined by 'chaos theory'.





10. When the term 'bodycon' is relative.





11. Apple pie anyone?





12. Talk about an optical illusion.





13. Turns out... you can get pasta wrong.





14. It's all in the fine print.





15. When they say mini, they really mean mini.





16. Bust not included.

