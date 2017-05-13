This is where all the stars of One Tree Hill are now.

For those who spent so much of the noughties consumed by the happenings of One Tree Hill, the familiar sounds of Lucas Scott’s pretty terrible poetry, Haley James Scott’s angel-like voice and the sight of Peyton Sawyer’s record collection, a deep-dive into the whereabouts of the one-time stars of the show is surely due.

After all, unlike so many of the stars of well known sit-coms, the stars of One Tree Hill appeared to disappear from the public eye upon the conclusion of filming.

Here’s where they are today.

Lucas

Chad-Michael Murray dipped in and out of the acting pool after One Tree Hill finished up. He has appeared in TV shows like Chosen, Agent Carter and Scream Queens and films like To Write Love on Her Arms.

Much like his character on the show, he also dabbled in a little bit of writing. In 2011, he released a novel titled Everlast. In November 2016, Murray announced a second novel due out November 2017.

In 2014, Murray began dating his Chosen co-star Sarah Roemer. They married in January 2015, had their first child - a son - four months later and their second child - a daughter - was born in March 2017.

Brooke

Like Murray, Sophia Bush stayed firm in the acting game. In 2014, she began starring in the NBC police drama series Chicago P.D.

She was once married to co-star Murray, dated her other One Tree Hill co-star James Lafferty from 2008-2009 and in 2010 confirmed she was dating her new co-star Austin Nichols who played the role of Julian in later seasons.

Bush is a widely-recognised activist for a number of issues, using her blog and social media to be apart of fundraisers like F*ck Cancer, Run For the Gulf, and Global Green Gulf Relief.

Haley

Haley, played by Bethany Joy Lenz, went on to star in TV show Guiding Light. She is also recognised as a solo artist and member of the band Everly.

She was married to musician Michael Galeotti in 2005, and the couple had a daughter, Maria, in 2011. In March 2012, Lenz announced that she would be divorcing her husband after six years of marriage.

Nathan

In 2013, Lafferty was cast in the NBC crime thriller series Crisis. He also tried his hand behind-the-scenes, directing a few episodes of E! drama series The Royals.

He dated Sophia Bush during filming, and later dated fellow co-star Shantel VanSanten, who played Quinn James. They dated from June 2009 to May 2010.

He is now, apparently, single.

Jamie

I don't mean to alarm you, but Jamie (played by Jackson Brundage) is now 16 years old.

Brundage went on to star in the sitcom See Dad Run from 2012 to 2015 and was the first voice of Foo in Nickelodeon series Harvey Beaks.

Peyton

Arguably more than any of her former co-stars, Hilarie Burton had the most glittering career after One Tree Hill. She had leading roles in films like Our Very Own, Solstice and The List. She starred White Collar from 2010–2013 before joining the cast of Grey's Anatomy.

In 2004, she married her One Tree Hill assistant director Ian Prange. They divorced five years later. In 2009, she began dating actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan in 2009. A year later, she gave birth to their son Augustus.

Skills

After One Tree Hill, Antwon Tanner appeared in TV series like NYPD Blue, 413 Hope St., Sister, Sister, Moesha, The Parkers, and CSI.

In 2009, he was arrested on fraud charges. Later that year, he pleaded guilty to selling more than a dozen Social Security numbers for $10,000. He was handed a prison sentence of 3 months.

Dan

Paul Johansson also starred in the short lived Highlander: The Series spin-off Highlander: The Raven. He also directed the 2011 film Atlas Shrugged: Part I.

He has a son named Quinn with his actress ex-wife Gabriela Oltean.

Mouth

Lee Norris also kept working with a few acting roles, appearing in 2014's Gone Girl. He also starred in Girl Meets World, a spin-off of Boy Meets World which he starred in as a child.

He married his wife, Andrea, on September 10, 2011.

Karen

It turns out Moira Kelly didn't just want to be in front of the camera in One Tree Hill. She directed two episodes of the series in 2006 and 2007.

She has since made guest appearances in Heroes, Law & Order, and Numb3rs and appeared in the films Remember the Daze, A Smile as Big as the Moon and Taken Back: Finding Haley.

She has been married to her Texas businessman husband Steve Hewitt since 2000. The couple have two children together: a daughter Ella, born in 2001, and a son Eamon, born in 2003.