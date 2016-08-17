"This photo angered a nation. But to me, it perfectly represents what it means to be a twin."

The Rio Olympic Games have delivered an incalculable number of spectacular sporting moments. But one particular moment during the women’s marathon on Sunday has attracted a great deal of controversy.

German twins Anna and Lisa Hahner crossed the finish line holding hands, in what was initially interpreted as an uplifting end to a rigorous race. It was heartwarming — two sisters, both of whom had trained for years to compete in the Olympics — decided to finish their marathon journey the way they had started: together.

Oddly enough, the Hahner sisters weren’t the only siblings to feature in the women’s marathon. Another set of twins from North Korea, Kim Hye-Song and Kim Hye-Gyong also competed, running identical times. And a set of triplets from Estonia, Lily, Liina and Leila Luik, embarked on the 42km race — but Lily and Liina ran different times, and Leila didn’t finish the race.

"Lisa was always not far from me," she wrote. "After 40km, there was a turning point, and I knew, ‘Okay Anna, 2km to go to close the gap to Lisa.’"

"I invested all I had and 300m before the finish line, I was next to Lisa. It was a magical moment that we could finish this marathon together. We did not think about what we were doing."

The photo of Anna and Lisa Hahner crossing the finish line together, and the story behind how they got there, gives a powerful representation of what it means to be a twin. Sometimes I feel like I'm ahead, and sometimes I feel like I'm catching up.

But, for me, the best feeling comes from both my twin and I achieving something we can be proud of, and celebrating together.