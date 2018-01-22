Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Olivia Munn texted Anna Faris to say she wasn’t dating Chris Pratt. She got the best text back.

It’s always a tough situation when someone starts a rumour that you’re dating your mate’s ex. In this case, that someone is a bunch of tabloid magazines and a few million people, and it’s Olivia Munn allegedly dating Anna Faris’ ex, Chris Pratt.

In an effort to silence the whispers before they became the next Angelina and Jen, Munn decided to send Farris a text to let her know she 100 per cent is not hooking up with Pratt at the start of January. She then shared it with us on Monday on her Instagram story, and it’s gold.

“Hey there!” Munn’s text began, which is an appropriate way to greet the former wife of the person the world thinks you’re dating, even though you’re not.

“Since we know each other, I wanted to reach out to you personally to tell you the story about me and Chris dating has 0% truth. I’m sure you already know it’s not true, or maybe didn’t care either way, but I just wanted to reach out personally to tell you it’s not true.”

We can imagine watching those three dots dance up and down while Faris responded would've been excrutiating, but her response was brilliant.

"Oh my god—this town is so f*cking crazy-you are so sweet to text. I love you-having said that if you were my new sister in law I would be thrilled...let's please catch up soon," Faris replied.

Then all was right in the world again, and both Munn and Faris went back to thinking about their actual love lives, instead of their fake ones.

2. Larry Emdur got caught dissing Wippa and it was all very awkward.

Larry, pls.

Larry Emdur, host of The Morning Show, just found himself in one of those radio-prank-but-you-don't-know-it's-a-prank situations we've all been waiting to happen.

He was caught in the Fitzy and Wippa segment Celebrity Screeners, which involves calling celebrities, who they also happen to be filming, to see if they'll screen their calls.

On air, Wippa assured listeners that he and Emdur are "close" and he considers him "a really good friend".

"When he sees my name on the screen it’ll be, ‘Wippa, how are you mate? What’s going on?’” the radio host said on air.

Two of our favourite TV-watchers have gotten married. Sarah Marie and Matty Fahd, who joined Googlebox Australia in October along with their friend Jad, wed in a Sydney ceremony on Saturday that was nothing short of extravagant.

Make-up artist Sarah - who has previously worked on Sophie Monk - wore a simply stunning lace, backless gown, with Matty looking pretty handsome himself.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

4. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are hiring. Here's how to apply for your new job.

New year, new you, new job? Well, if you're looking (and even if you're not) might we suggest you take a gander at this LinkedIn ad the Royal Household just posted?

It's for a Communications Assistant, and reportedly the successful candidate will be working for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Working within the Royal Communications team, you'll naturally be promoting the work of the royal family, as well as helping to organise Palace engagements, such as garden parties. (Which sounds like more fun than work.)

It's an entry-level, contract position running from April 2018 to April 2019, so maybe, just maybe, it means you'll also score an invite to the royal wedding.

Yep, sounds like the perfect job for us.

5. People have noticed something a little uncomfortable about Kate Moss and Gigi Hadid's photoshoot.

So, Kate Moss and Gigi Hadid just worked together on a photoshoot.

Hadid was very excited to work with Moss and shared a couple of behind-the-scenes shots on her Instagram.

She also shared a particularly gushy caption that read, "I had the great honor and pleasure of shooting the new @stuartweitzman campaign with the one and only Kate."

"I had the greatest time with you, and am forever touched by your spirit and presence. I am beyond proud to be part of the SW family with you."

Moss also shared her own behind-the-scenes shot:

Yep.

It's a lil' bit different.

She tagged Gigi Hadid just like she tagged her stylist and makeup artist. Apparently she wasn't 'touched' by Hadid's 'spirit and presence'.

This is why the old school models are the best - they're literally too cool for everyone.