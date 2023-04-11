Olivia Molly Rogers' marriage ended just 8 months after her wedding. Now she's in a new relationship.

Former Miss Universe Australia and content creator Olivia Molly Rogers has announced she's in a new relationship, months after her marriage separation.

Sharing the news on Instagram over the weekend, Rogers posted a carousel of photos with Morgan Waterhouse, captioning the post, "Happyyyy girl."

Waterhouse is also a model and content creator.

Rogers and her former partner, Justin McKeone, split in October 2022 – eight months after their wedding.

She spoke about the relationship breakdown in detail on Mamamia's wellbeing podcast, Fill My Cup earlier this year.

"I'm actually really good," Rogers told host Allira Potter when asked how she was feeling.

"I feel like this year's going to be a good one – it's off to a good start."

"After four and a half years together, Justin and I have come to the difficult decision to separate as a couple," the model said on her Instagram stories at the time.

For many of Rogers' followers, the announcement came as a shock.

On Fill My Cup, host Allira Potter said that breakups – whether platonic or romantic – force us to put ourselves out there more. She asked Rogers if she's found that to be the case.

"Definitely," Rogers responded.

"You can get so comfortable in certain situations – whether that is a relationship with a partner or with certain friends that you've had for years – but they might not actually be serving you.

"I think it is important to always reevaluate your relationships and see if they are bringing what you need; and if they're not, then end it."

"I think there's no shame in getting out of something that isn't serving you anymore," she added.

Listen to the full episode of Fill My Cup with Olivia Molly Rogers here. Post continues after audio.





McKeone proposed in 2019 while the pair were travelling across Europe. They had been introduced to one another by a mutual acquaintance years earlier.

Since their split, Rogers has sold the couple's home and moved into her own apartment. She reflected on Fill My Cup that approaching this next chapter in her life is daunting.

"You have to re-navigate that world on your own and figure things out moving forward," she said.

"It's funny, I feel like I've always been quite good at choosing friends, I just haven't been that good at choosing partners," she added.

"We're working on that."

Feature image: Instagram/@oliviamollyrogers