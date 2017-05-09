Remember Olena from The Bachelor? She's a brunette now.

She was one of the most iconic bachelorettes on the 2016 season of The Bachelor, but after a visit to her favourite salon, Olena Khamula is looking seriously different.

Sharing an image of her seasonally appropriate new hair to Instagram, Khamula wrote, “This is what I call an extreme makeover.”

Watch: Remember Olena? She hated the bush and did not care for small talk. Post continues…

The model added, “I can’t thank you enough @hairbyrara I was smiling all the way home.”

Following the footsteps of The Project’s Carrie Bickmore, the reality TV star has said goodbye to blonde and hello to brunette.

With over 5000 likes and almost 100 comments, it seems fans of Khamula’s are also seriously into the change.

Here’s to the new winter look.