Six reasons why older women are better in bed.

In the past, scientists stuck to the evolutionary theory that men prefer younger women who are likely to bear them more children.

Not so.

Results of one landmark study showed men don’t really care how old a woman is, it’s what she looks like that counts. (Hang your head, you shallow creatures!)

While there’s an obvious downside to this (the good-looking really do rule the earth), the upside for single thirty-forty -(or even fifty)-somethings is you don’t need to be quite as panicked about ageing as you think.

In this particular study, a group of twenty-something men consistently chose a picture of an attractive forty-something woman over photos of lots of other younger, if plainer, women.

It wasn’t just for sex either – the men were asked to think white-picket fences rather than a Fifty Shades style fling.

Whether it's power, charisma - or the fact that they’re a damn good lay - the older woman is hot property.

So the next time you’re stressing about wrinkles or arms that continue waving when you’ve stopped, remind yourself of these six reasons which make you hotter than Cara Delevingne...

Why older women make great lovers

She knows what she’s doing

By the time most sexually adventurous women hit 30, they've not only clocked up more than a few lovers, they've been in a number of different sexual situations. Like anything, the more experience you have at something, the better you are at it.

Over the years, the older woman has dealt with penises that won’t go up, down, or do both.

She’s had lovers who needed their left shin tickled to get turned on, those who needed instruction on just about everything - and some who've taught her a thing or two.

Her younger counterpart might have breasts that point to heaven but an older woman will keep you floating on cloud nine through sheer sexual knowledge.

She takes charge

Because of the age difference, you both assume roles.

The older partner invariably becomes ‘teacher’; the younger partner ‘pupil’.

While this can be annoying and restrictive out of bed, it somehow works while in it.

Plenty of women still lie back and expect the guy to do all the work. If she takes the lead and becomes the sexual aggressor, it’s an automatic penis-pumper.

She takes her time.

It usually takes women a little longer to get warmed up than he does.

Older woman don’t apologise for this, they make the most of it, knowing a slower, longer sex session is liable to be a lot more enjoyable for both of you.

She responds

You’re also more likely to exhibit the biggest turn-on of all - responsiveness.

He really would rather have dimpled thighs that quiver, than a perfectly smooth set that don’t move an inch!

Many men name responsiveness as an even bigger turn-on than beauty.

She’s confident

A confident lover is always in demand - no matter what she looks like.

In fact, plenty of therapists say it’s an older woman’s sexual confidence which is at the heart of her appeal to younger men.

She’s not scared to give directions

If there's just one other piece of advice a young girl should take from an older woman it's this: you won't get what you want in bed unless you ask for it.

Lots of young woman refuse to guide their lovers because they feel he should "know" what to do - or fear that he'll see any instruction as criticism.

The truth is, most men love forthright, confident women and would positively relish a more hands-on approach!

For more sex advice like this, visit traceycox.com