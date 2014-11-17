News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

real life

You need to see the Christian film version of Fifty Shades of Grey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine if Fifty Shades of Grey had no kinky sex. Actually – no sex at all. No kissing. No hand-holding. No touching between members of the opposite sex. Just good old fashioned… romance?

Well, that’s what they’re calling it.

A conservative Christian film alternative to Fifty Shades of Grey is going to be released in the US on the same weekend as the highly anticipated bondage extravaganza. It’s called Old Fashioned, and it follows the story of two people who fall in love via a whole lot of longing (but always appropriate) glances.

So what does romance look like when there’s no funny business allowed?

Well, there’s lots of romantic shots of feet almost touching:

There’s lots of appropriate kiss-free activities like walking and reading:

And sitting and reading:

There’s a lot of getting advice from Grandma:

There’s some close-up shots of romantic leaves:

There’s a bit of sitting on a swing and staring pensively into the distance:

And then, FINALLY, there’s some actual male human on female human contact:

So, the not-at-all confusing message this puts out there is that your relationships can either be full-on bondage Fifty Shades-style sex romps, or no-touching-allowed Old Fashioned-style romances.

THERE IS NO MIDDLE GROUND.

So, here’s the trailer for Old Fashioned (otherwise known as Relationship Option A):

And in case you haven’t already watched it 7 times, here’s the trailer for Fifty Shades of Grey (otherwise known as Relationship Option B):

So, which are you: Sex maniac or chaste romantic?

Must read: Mia Freedman has a reminder to anyone who is outraged over Fifty Shades of Grey

[raw]

Like Mamamia Rogue on Facebook

Rogue is Mamamia’s space for fun, viral and random content, with everything from feminism to pop culture. We scour the internet so you don’t have to, and bring all the best bits back.

[/raw]

Tags: entertainment-tv , motherhood , movies-and-music , sex , social-media , video , women

Related Stories

Recommended