The cast of Orange Is The New Black was at the SAG Awards and the photos are mesmerising.

We’ve all watched enough television and movies to know that not every person looks the same in real life as they do on screen.

Particularly when the actors have undergone ridiculous and dramatic makeup transitions in order to properly get into character.

But if there’s one show that bends the rules it’s Netflix hit Orange Is The New Black. Because the women of Litchfield Prison are so believable that we sometimes (okay, pretty much always) forget they’re not actually… real.

LISTEN: We deep dive on Orange is the New Black Season 5. Post continues after audio.

So when the actors that portray the likes of Tiffany ‘Pennsatucky’ Doggett, or Nicky Nichols, or Skinhead Helen step out onto a real life Hollywood red carpet and we see them out of character, forgive us if we get a little excited.

That’s exactly what happened yesterday, when the stars of the show – which released it’s fifth season last year – stepped out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

Pennsatucky, Nicky, Helen and others were all there…they just didn’t look the way we’ve come to know them from our late-night Netflix binge-watching sessions.



Click through our gallery to see how the cast of Orange Is The New Black differs from on-screen to real life:

Orange Is The New Black stars in real life

LISTEN to the latest episode of Mamamia’s tv and entertainment podcast, The Binge:

We think you deserve to treat yourself. So Mamamia are giving you the opportunity to win one of three $100 gift vouchers by completing a survey for us.

Here at Mamamia we are always looking for ways to make Mamamia even better and more sparkly for you. By filling out this quick 15 min survey, you will help us do just that.