Sunday's news in under 2 minutes.

Latest G20 news.

Obama calls out Australia’s lack of climate change action.

Despite the Australian Government’s insistence that climate change be left off the G20 agenda, President Barack Obama’s speech at the University of Queensland yesterday focussed attention to the issue.

Mr Obama told the audience that he had not had time to visit the Great Barrier Reef during this trip, but hoped the reef would remain intact long enough for to visit one day with his daughters and grandchildren.

Touching upon the current bushfires in the Blue Mountains Mr Obama said, “Here in Australia [climate change] means longer droughts, more wildfires. No nation is immune and every nation has a responsibility to do its part… which means we’ve got to step up.”

The speech also touched on democracy, his number of Twitter followers, US foreign policy, the importance of gender and marriage equality and Australia’s relationship with America.

You can watch it in full here:

It was applauded by many activists for turning the media agenda of the G20 on its head. Fairfax Media have confirmed that climate change will now be mentioned specifically in the final communique. Each nation will also be encouraged in it to take firm action.

Reports that Putin may leave the G20 ahead of schedule.

There were reports yesterday night that Russian President Vladimir Putin was planning to go home early from the G20 Summit. Bloomberg.com reported Putin’s early departure was due to ongoing pressure and scrutiny over the Ukraine crisis.

The Russian Press Secretary has said these alleged reasons are “full nonsense”. However he did not rule out that Putin may be heading home early.

German Chancellor drops by Brisbane pubs.

Shortly after landing in Brisbane, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel made her way through bars at Caxton Street.

Ms Merkel and her guards stopped for selfies with locals. One pub goer told ABC News: “her security detail was tight and we were told she doesn’t usually greet people but she seemed in a really excited mood and happy to be in Brisbane so she took the time to meet the locals.”

Angela Merkel with a fan.

Geoff Huegill talks about cocaine arrest.

On April 26 this year, Geoff Huegill and his wife were arrested at the Sydney races for possession of cocaine.

Huegill and his wife and publicist Sara Hills have now given an interview to Sunday Style magazine about the arrest and their new business.

Huegill says that they didn’t plan to use the cocaine or to bring it into the racecourse, “It was just something that was there on the day. We got caught up in a moment and it was naive and stupid. It was the end of a half-day session of drinking, you bump into a few people and have a chat and then suddenly you’re like, wow, how did I end up in this position?”

Geoff Huegill and Sarah Hills

Four Sydney brothers have reportedly joined IS forces in Syria.

Immigration Minister Scott Morrison has this morning confirmed that four Sydney brothers believed to have travelled to Syria to join Islamic State fighters did leave Australia on Saturday.

The brothers, aged 17, 23, 25 and 28, were brought to the attention of authorities by family members who were worried when they did not contact home.

Mr Morrison called the men “clean skins” who were “stolen by a cult,” and said the men had done nothing to raise the suspicion of authorities pre-departure.



Australian men have given birth to 54 babies over the past year.

Official Medicare statistics have revealed that 54 babies in Australia over the past year have been birthed by men. Most of these births were by identifying males with female sex organs, or individuals born female who commenced gender reassignment surgery but maintained their reproductive organs.

The Herald Sun reports that the spike in men giving birth is due to guidelines in 2013 changing to allow all government departments and agencies to recognise that individuals may identify differently to the gender they were born with.

Medicare items, such as abortions, pregnancy management and D & Cs, are therefore now available to male patients.

World’s first pregnant man, Thomas Beatie.

Adult film star Christy Mack has testified against ‘War Machine’.

Former MMA star War Machine, 33, is said to have laughed in court while his ex-girlfriend, Christy Mack, 23, described how he allegedly beat and sexually assaulted her.

KLAS-TV reports that the prosecuter asked Christy if there was sexual violence. When she replied yes, War Machine started laughing.

Christy was reportedly in tears as she described an alleged attack occurring in her Las Vegas home in August. The alleged assault left Christy with 18 broken bones, a broken nose, missing teeth, a fractured rib and a ruptured liver.

War Machine will plead not guilty at his arraignment next week. He says Christy, a porn star, is trying to gain publicity by trying to defame him.