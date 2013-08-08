Beyonce: the most dramatic haircut of the decade.
Whoa. Beyonce has a new ‘do.
The 31-year-old uploaded pics of her new dramatic blonde pixie crop on Instagram.
The change comes two days after she finished the summer leg of her Mrs. Carter Tour.
What do you think of her new ‘do?
1. Obama says that Kim and Kanye shouldn’t be held up as “a mark of success.”
2. Sharknado star Tara Reid has announced on Discovery Channel’s Shark After Dark: “Today, I was like, all right, I don’t wanna, like, sound stupid when I do this show today, like… so I learned a little education on sharks.” Her explanation of how whale sharks are conceived is HILARIOUS. Watch it here.
3. Beyonce biked to her own concert, no biggie.
Just in case you needed another reason to love Queen Bey, the superstar shunned private transport to her concert in Brooklyn in favour of a bike.
See, she’s just like us.
4. Usher’s ex-wife has requested an emergency custody hearing after their 5-year-old son was rushed to intensive care following an accident in his home swimming pool. Details here.
5. Girls actress, Jemima Kirke, gives Jay Z a bear hug. And. Doesn’t. Let. Go.
Okay, stay with us here, because this story is a bit weird. Jemima Kirke (Jessa from Girls) was featured in a piece of 7-hour-long performance art at Pace Gallery in New York, to promote Jay Z’s new album.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hasoaHONSNQ
6. Watching House star Hugh Laurie read a list of all the “naughty” words that actors are allowed to say on cable TV is our favourite giggle of the day. His deadpan delivery of “balls” and “circle jerk” is a must-watch. See it here.
7. If you ever find yourself talking to Jennifer Aniston, make sure that you don’t mention this.
Memo to all entertainment reporters: if you are ever interviewing Jennifer Aniston, don’t ask her when she’s going to start up a family. It seems that, now that Jen is finally in a happy and stable relationship, when she’s having kids has become the new go-to question for reporters.
Jen told Good Morning America: “They’ll ask me something about family and then try to relate it to the movie, with: ‘Oh if I was to have a child how many kids would I want?'”
Smooth.
8. Rebel Wilson has revealed how she was set up on a lunch with Jason Segal and things went horribly, embarrassingly wrong. Read what happened here.
9. Lea Michele: It’s good to be home.
Lea Michele has shared a picture of herself back on the set of Glee following the death of boyfriend and co-star Cory Monteith.
Feels so good to be home… #GleeSeason5 pic.twitter.com/wJ8GBG4uZB
— Lea Michele (@msleamichele) August 7, 2013
Michele, 26, tweeted “Feels so good to be home” along with the picture of herself as character Rachel Berry. Us Weekly reported that Michele has offered her input to Glee creator Ryan Murphy, who is writing an episode that deals with the drug-related death of Monteith’s character, Finn.
Michele first broke her silence on July 29th following Monteith’s death posting: “Thank you all for helping me through this time with your enormous love & support. Cory will forever be in my heart.”
10. Sophia Grace lands acting role, next stop world domination.
Sophia Grace Brownlee has scored her first acting role.
The 10-year-old British singer and Ellen show interviewer has landed the part of Little Red Riding Hood in the film Into the Woods starring alongside Meryl Streep and Johnny Depp.
“It’s official, @PrincessSGB (Sophia grace brownlee) has landed the part of little red riding hood,” her uncle, Lucas Brownlee, tweeted.
If you have no idea who Sophia Grace is, take a look at her single below.
11. Turns out not everyone was watching Offspring last night.
Channel Seven’s new comedy show SlideShow topped the tv ratings last night with 1.3 million viewers turning into the show hosted by Grant Denyer.
Huh? What? Wasn’t everyone watching Patrick die on Offspring?
Channel Seven also won the night’s rating with a 20.9% audience share, with Ten coming in at 17.7% only narrowly beating out Nine with 17.6% according to OzTam and Mumbrella.
Wednesday’s Top 10 shows
1. SlideShow Seven 1.307m
2. Nine News Nine 1.276m
3. Seven News Seven 1.220m
4. Offspring Ten 1.057m
5. Today Tonight Seven 1.052m
6. A Current Affair Nine 1.033m
7. ABC News ABC 940,000
8. Masterchef Ten 933,000
9. Home and Away Seven 904,000
10. Criminal Minds Seven 812,000