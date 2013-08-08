Beyonce: the most dramatic haircut of the decade.

Whoa. Beyonce has a new ‘do.



The 31-year-old uploaded pics of her new dramatic blonde pixie crop on Instagram.

The change comes two days after she finished the summer leg of her Mrs. Carter Tour.

What do you think of her new ‘do?

1. Obama says that Kim and Kanye shouldn’t be held up as “a mark of success.”

As President of the US, something that you spend a lot of time talking about is The American Dream. That idyll vision of a good job, a nice house and a happy family.

And, apparently, not acting like Kimye.

When asked about what he aspired to be when he was younger, Obama said:

“There was not that window into the lifestyles of the rich and famous. Kids weren’t monitoring every day what Kim Kardashian was wearing, or where Kanye West was going on vacation, and thinking that somehow that was the mark of success.”

Hear that, kids? A Kollection of handbags and a kid named after a compass point does not a success story make.

2. Sharknado star Tara Reid has announced on Discovery Channel’s Shark After Dark: “Today, I was like, all right, I don’t wanna, like, sound stupid when I do this show today, like… so I learned a little education on sharks.” Her explanation of how whale sharks are conceived is HILARIOUS. Watch it here

3. Beyonce biked to her own concert, no biggie. Just in case you needed another reason to love Queen Bey, the superstar shunned private transport to her concert in Brooklyn in favour of a bike. See, she’s just like us. 4. Usher’s ex-wife has requested an emergency custody hearing after their 5-year-old son was rushed to intensive care following an accident in his home swimming pool. Details here. 5. Girls actress, Jemima Kirke, gives Jay Z a bear hug. And. Doesn’t. Let. Go. Okay, stay with us here, because this story is a bit weird. Jemima Kirke (Jessa from Girls) was featured in a piece of 7-hour-long performance art at Pace Gallery in New York, to promote Jay Z’s new album.

Right, are we all still following? Good. But, towards the end of the shoot, Jemima broke ranks and decided to bear hug the rapper and refused to let go. Because: performance art. Or something.

Unfortunately, security didn’t see it that way and she had to be forcibly removed from the venue. See a glimpse of the action, here:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hasoaHONSNQ

6. Watching House star Hugh Laurie read a list of all the “naughty” words that actors are allowed to say on cable TV is our favourite giggle of the day. His deadpan delivery of “balls” and “circle jerk” is a must-watch. See it here.