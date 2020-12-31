SEX DIARIES: 'We came at the same time.' On New Year's Eve, I had sex next to my bestie.

The bass reverberated around us as we made our way down into the belly of an underground nightclub in Budapest, my throat still burning from the shots handed out at the door.

Those who had made it to the fifth and final stop on the New Year’s Eve pub crawl were met by a labyrinth of tunnels leading to dancefloors and bars, each one louder than the next. Within seconds the crowd swelled, and my friends and I become separated.

Standing on the edge of a dance floor, my silver dress gleaming like a disco ball, I scanned the room, looking for my friends.

"Are you lost?" a deep Swiss accent spoke into my ear, just audible over the sound of the music. I turned around to find myself looking into the blue eyes of a tall, sexy blonde man.

"Do you want to dance in the meantime?"

I smiled as he took my hand and led me to the middle of the dance floor. We began to move to the music. He leaned in close, his lips just inches from my face.

With his hands on my waist, he pulled my body, my groin, towards his. I tilted my head up and his mouth was suddenly on mine.

As his hands moved from my hips to my bum, I felt him stiffen, a sense of urgency in his lips. He pulled back, eyes filled with desire, roaming all over my body.

"Let's get a drink," he suggested. Moving through the darkened tunnels with a gin in my hand, we made our way to the outer edge of a dancefloor and flopped down onto a couch, our limbs tangled together.

With my back arched over the arm of the lounge chair, he pulled my knees onto his lap and started kissing down my neck, slipping the material of my dress to the side to reach my bulging cleavage, without a care for who saw.

While the party raged on around us, a sly hand crept up my thigh, finding the lace of my black g-string. He pushed it out the way, and, suddenly, his warm fingers were inside me.

Trying to keep my face straight and moans to a minimum, I lay there, caught up in the moment, as he pushed in and out and his thumb circling my clit.

I knew it was close to midnight and suddenly, I spotted my best friend Candice walking past with champagne. Crawling out from underneath him, I grabbed her by the arm before I lost her again.

Looking from me to the Swiss she giggled, pointing to the guy a few metres away, waiting for her.

As the clock struck midnight, confetti and balloons rained down over the crowd, and we saw in the new year with our new men.

"Let’s go," Candice whispered in my ear soon after midnight, pulling her hook up behind her. Outside, the four of us jumped into a taxi, racing home to our studio Airbnb.

Not caring who else was in the room, the Swiss threw me down onto the bed.

Laughing, Candice clambered through the semi-darkness to her sofa bed, leading her beau by the hand. Sinking down into the cushions, I could just make out my best friend underneath him.

Climbing onto the Swiss’ lap, I pulled his shirt off over his head, while he fiddled with his belt. Once free, I lifted my dress off over me and slipped out of my bra, baring all in the moonlight as he grabbed my nipples with his mouth.

Rising up, I slid down onto him, crying out in pleasure. Shooting a glance at Candice, I could tell things were heating up, her own noises getting louder as she moved underneath her guy, wrapping her legs around his back.

Losing my inhibitions, I rode him quicker and quicker, my heart rate surging as his hands grabbed at my waist as Candice was being filled up just metres to my left.

She was close and so was I and with a final friction I came loud and hard, screaming out as she joined in, a long moan escaping her.

The author of this story is known to Mamamia but has chosen to remain anonymous for privacy reasons. The feature image used is a stock photo from Getty.