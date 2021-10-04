"The 4 tips I swear by when turning a nursery into a toddler room."

Home really is where the heart is.

So for our children, we want only the best, safest and cutest spaces for our children to thrive in.

The transition from nursery to toddler room for any parent can be quite overwhelming, both mentally and emotionally.

My 3-year-old Arlo spent barely any time in his nursery (he liked being with us. When we eventually moved him into a 'big boy' room (and bed!), it was a huge moment for my wife and I.

Initially, we were so unsettled with the idea of Arlo being in his own room, but we were desperate for sleep and our own space. So we just knew: it was time for Arlo.

We wanted to make sure Arlo was as comfortable as he could be, so we began the exciting transition (it’s a game-changer for parents.. don’t delay, seriously).

Our second son Archie, who is about to turn one, has been in his own nursery space since six months of age. We felt more confident as second-time parents and more emotionally prepared to be separated from an early age (he's a totally different baby to Arlo!), and will be excited to transition his nursery to a toddler room soon enough.

For Arlo's room transition, we've been doing lots of research and spending many weekends scrolling through social media for inspiration (I see you nodding, mums), and came across Dulux UltraAir.

It can be so easy to get caught up in all the fun of styling when it comes to transitioning your baby to a toddler room. The accessories, the bed linen, the bed, toys, the artwork... which are all very important. But we hadn’t given much thought to what paint we would use – or more importantly, the quality and benefits of our paint choices.

As a parent with a mental load of 1,001 things to think about, I guess I wouldn't be alone in just assuming all paints are... the same? Is there that much difference between them? I'll admit I'd never really put too much thought into it before.

After looking into paint options, I figured Dulux UltraAir was definitely the ideal option for family painting projects, particularly projects that involve the spaces our children will be using. I wanted to know more about the impacts on the indoor air quality, and was shocked to learn that we spend 90% of our time indoors... and indoor air quality can be around 2 to 5 times worse than outdoor air quality.

The more you know.

Dulux's new UltraAir range of paints have Ultra Low Chemical Emissions and Ultra Low Odour, so my family can breathe easy (quite literally), knowing it's the better option to run with to get the kids back in their room sooner.

Dulux UltraAir emits significantly fewer chemical emissions than regular paint, which means fewer fumes not only when you paint, but also for the days and weeks afterwards.

Turns out UltraAir is GREENGUARD Gold certified; the only major paint brand in Australia and New Zealand to have this badge. This is a rigorous chemical emissions standard that Dulux UltraAir pass, which is reassuring when it comes to my toddler's bedroom. This certification meets additional criteria for sensitive individuals and may reduce the likelihood of one of these sensitivities, like asthma and allergies, being triggered.

It's the go-to I'm glad we know about for our next painting project in upgrading Arlo's nursery to his 'big boy' room. So what else are learning along the way? Now I've got more research up my sleeve, here are the 4 tips I'll be swearing by in transitioning a little one into a toddler room of their own:

1. Making the transition as exciting as possible for both of you.

Take your little one on the journey with you. I've read plenty of how-to guides (and heard anecdotally) that it's important to have them involved: like selecting some of the soft furnishings, allowing them to carry their favourite toys from their old space to their new space. Tell them how exciting this is, how proud you are of them and how much fun it is going to be.

2. Stick to transitioning in one day (you can do this!).

So here's one I never really thought about until it was time to get logistics planned. Experts say to make the transition in one single day (like anything with toddlers, avoid dragging this process out if you can. Need I remind you about the multiple times you tried to sleep train or toilet train – you can do this!).

Moving your toddler into the room on the same day is definitely ideal, so as not to disrupt their sleep, and all other routines. This is critical too when it comes to larger planning, like painting walls, as we need to be pretty mindful of air quality in the room and managing this with your little one.

Dulux UltraAir is the perfect paint choice for a timely transition, from its noteworthy Ultra Low Odour and Ultra Low Chemical Emissions to help maintain your indoor air quality, and get your little ones back in their rooms quicker.

This paint used the latest technology, and the complete range includes Interior Wall paints (low sheen and matt), Interior Primer and Ceiling White paints; perfect to get your little one set up in their space in the same day as you paint. It's a parent's dream really when it comes to painting bedrooms and nurseries, where upgrades with minimal impact on the children using those spaces is so important.

Oh and last tip I'd swear by on this point: pre-wash all of the new bed linen so it’s ready to go.

3. Donate or sell your nursery items.

As you probably know by now, baby items tend to be used a handful of times before your children end up growing out of them. In many instances, baby items are never even opened. The golden advice here is to donate appropriate, pre-loved or new items to charity. Maybe even your little one could choose a charity they'd like to help you drop it to, to have them involved.

You could also sell some of your items online to help cover the cost of the new room glow-up.

4. The ol' faithful: Less is more.

I recommend you start with the basics like I'll be doing too: bed, bedside table, bookshelf, toy basket, artwork and gorgeous, comfy linen. Make it feel like home, nice and cozy and above all: familiar. See how you and your child functions in the space for a few days and then you can add or remove items as you need them, or to alleviate space.

Like anything with our kids, it can be a very exciting to see them grow big enough to warrant a change in their room. Even a tad emotional.

It's also an overwhelming experience in many ways too, so when you and your little one are ready to make this transition, have as much fun with it as you all can. Embrace that they are meeting yet another milestone, and feel assured there will still be nights when you hear your little one sneaking into your bed for a midnight snuggle.

And that’s okay too (but try not to make it a habit). They are only this little once.

