Good news for *NSYNC fans, bad news for everyone who doesn’t want to feel like they’re a million years old.

On August 8th, all five members ―Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Justin Timberlake ― of early aughts boy band *NSYNC got together to celebrate member JC Chasez’s 40th birthday.

You read that right. 40.

Timberlake took to Instagram early this morning to share a snap of the reunion with the caption “JC’s 40th… And, if you don’t know now you know…”

Timberlake even gave a speech during the dinner at Mr. Nice Guy in Beverly Hills, CA.

This is the first time the group has publicly (they all attended Kirkpatrick’s wedding in November 2013) been seen together since they appeared with Timberlake during his 2013 MTV Video Music Awards performance.

Timberlake’s selfie has a lot of people talking about a possible reunion but my main reaction was ‘Oh yeah, there were four other guys in *NSYNC.’

So I think it’s time we play a little game I like to call:

Wait, which one was he? – *NSYNC edition.

Lets start with the birthday boy himself.

JC Chasez.

He was the one that was billed as the co-lead singer of *NSYNC with Justin Timberlake.

Wait, who?

After *NSYNC he released two solo albums, tried his hand at acting, dated Eva Longoria, and served as a judge on America’s Best Dance Crew.

Oh, you mean the guy that made out with Tara Reid in the music video for “Blowin’ Me Up (With Her Love)”!

Yeah, I remember that guy.

Lance Bass

He was the one that was hiding the fact that he was gay the entire time.

Wait, who?

After *NSYNC, Bass came out of the closet, started acting in films and on Broadway, got married in an E! network special, competed on Dancing with the Stars and announced he was hosting a gay version of The Bachelor.

Oh, you mean the guy that almost went into outer space with the Russian Space Agency!

Yeah, I remember that guy.

Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone

They were the one with the increasingly terrible haircuts and the one you always confused him with, with the unfortunate last name

Wait, who?

After *NSYNC, Krikpatrick did some animation voiceover work and Fatone was in My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

Oh, you mean the guys I saw at #ScareLA!

Yeah, I remember those guys.

Justing Timberlake

Yeah, I remember that guy.

Yeah, I remember *NSYNC.