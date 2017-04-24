News
news

Man arrested over the death of a two-month-old baby boy in NSW.

A man has been arrested over the death of a two-month-old boy near Wagga Wagga in NSW’s Riverina region.

The baby was found injured at a home in the suburb of Kooringal, about 5am on Monday, police say.

Paramedics treated him at the scene before he was rushed to Wagga Wagga Rural Referral Hospital in cardiac arrest. He died a short time later.

A 32-year-old man – believed to be related to the child – was arrested and was being questioned by police.

It’s understood the baby’s mother was also assisting homicide detectives with the investigation.

A crime scene has been set up around the home and officers are speaking with neighbours.

Police are expected to provide more details later in the day.

