Feel like dumping your partner right now? Blame the moon.

I hate to be the one to break it to you, but it looks like you may be dredging up some unresolved emotions tonight, and you have the moon to thank for it.

You know, if you believe in that kind of thing. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

ICYMI: Tonight's partial lunar eclipse will take place on the Taurus-Scorpio axis, and as astrology has it; will probably cause some major issues in your personal life.

Watch: The horoscopes going through a breakup. Post continues below.

It will be visible in parts of Australia, North America, South America, and East Asia for three hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds (depending on where you're viewing from!).

That's the longest blood moon in more than 500 years, and apparently, it'll be causing some "cosmic chaos".

Okay... but what is a lunar eclipse?

On average, lunar eclipses happen from one to four times a year when the Earth's shadow blocks the sun's light.

A totally eclipsed moon is sometimes referred to as a blood moon, as the moon appears red.

This month, we're actually only experiencing a partial lunar eclipse, as about 97 per cent of the moon will be covered.

Image: Getty.

How will a 'blood moon' affect my emotions?

According to the New York Post, lunar eclipses are "three times more powerful and emotional" than your typical full moon — and they're meant to be pretty emotional as is.

Lunar eclipses are known for bringing about breakthroughs or breakdowns. They also typically lead to a whole lot of self-reflection on our feelings, actions and fears.

The good news is, it shouldn't affect you too much if you're a Virgo, Capricorn, or Gemini. In fact, you might even get some good results from the blood moon.

But if you're a Taurus, Leo, Scorpio or Aquarius, buckle down. Identity, financial, and relationship crises are likely in your evening plans.

Speaking to news.com.au, Melbourne astrologer Janelle Palibrk shared that all star signs should trust their intuition during this time period.

"You should trust your instincts and follow your intuition to guide you in the direction you need to go," she said.

"Remember, an eclipse happens when the sun, moon and earth are all aligned, if you focus on that energy you can begin to align your life naturally."

Take the time to think through your decisions though, and if you're feeling a sudden urge to end your relationship, maybe wait it out until the 'effects of the moon' have subsided.

Wait. Could this be why so many celebs are breaking up?!

Now, I'm not blaming the astrological calendar for the end of several high-profile relationships this week, but it is an interesting observation.

Just this week we've seen a number of celebrity breakups, including Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, My Unorthodox Life stars Batsheva Haart and Ben Weinstein, Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi, and Hugh Sheridan and Kurt Roberts.

If pop culture is anything to go by, it's clear there's something in the air that's ending relationships left, right and centre.

Please tread lightly, coupled up ladies and gents.

Now that's been covered: How do I view the lunar eclipse?

Wanna sit and stare at the red moon amidst your emotional transformation?

We've wrapped up when the phenomenon should be starting in each major Australian city:

Sydney:

It begins at 7.34pm and ends at 11.03pm.

Melbourne:

It begins at 8.09pm and ends at 11.03pm.

Canberra:

It begins at 7.46pm and ends at 11.03pm

Brisbane:

It begins at 6.14pm and ends at 10.03pm.

Darwin:

It begins at 6.51pm and ends at 9.33pm.

Hobart:

It begins at 8.12pm and ends at 11.03pm.

Perth:

It begins at 6.57m and ends at 8.03pm.

Go forth and watch the moon as the world burns.

Feature Image: Getty / Instagram @kurtroberts_.