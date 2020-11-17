3 beauty writers on exactly how they achieve their 'no makeup makeup' look.

Let's be honest: most of us haven't touched our matte, full-coverage makeup products in months.

Since COVID-19 forced us to spend time at home, where we collectively leaned into skincare, many of us have come to prefer our face looking a little more natural.

The no-makeup makeup look is always on trend, but this summer it's set to be your go-to. So how do you achieve it?

Three beauty writers from Mamamia's You Beauty Collective shared exactly how they nail theirs. Praise be.

Alisha.





If there's one thing I've perfected in my 20s, it's my 'no-makeup makeup' look. You knowww what I'm talking about - it's the routine you pull out when you want to look effortless. But the truth behind the #justwokeuplikethis dewy skin, flushed cheeks vibe is actually 10 products (a combination of skincare and makeup) all strategically placed to leave me fresh-faced.

First, I start with skin prep - this is CRUCIAL. As I like to say, glow hard or go home. I'll always reach for Medik8 Super C30 Intense, $140, and Ultra Violette Queen Screen SPF 50+ Luminising Sun Serum, $47 (bonus: they play well together in neutralising free radical damage) to give me a luminous base.

Next, I like to even out any redness in my skin. I opt for MAC Cosmetics Face and Body Foundation, $54, in C2. If my skin is misbehaving, I'll pop Trinny London BFF Eye Serum Concealer, $48, in Reda on my spots. Next, I love to add colour back to my cheeks. This is where cream products are your best friend. I love using the Revlon Instant Cheek Maker, $15.99, in Bordeau Glow because it's a two-in-one product thats ergonomic shape offers a foolproof application leaving you looking sun-kissed. Make sure to blend with your fingers so the product melts into your skin.

Once we've got colour back into our cheeks, it's time to tame the brows with a swipe of Benefit Cosmetics 24-Hr Brow Setter Invisible Brow Gel, $45, and curl and coat the lashes with Essence I Need A Miracle! Volumizing & Strengthening Mascara, $7. To highlight my eyes, I go in with an arch enhancer (my brow guy got me onto it and I literally cannot live without it). Pop it on under the arch of the brow and in the inner corner of the eye to frame your face. Add Dior Lip Glow Oil, $52, in Cherry, and spritz with MAC Cosmetics Fix+, $39, to add hydration but lock the makeup in place. Anddddd we're done!

Erin.

Image: Supplied.

Whether I'm going for a natural look or something a little more glam, I always start with a primer. It helps my skin look more even and blurs out any niggling skin issues, so I don't have to go too crazy with foundation coverage. , $56, is an absolute SAINT of a product. It's perfect for drier skin types (me), and makes my face feel all silky, smooth and lovely.

When it comes to my base, I usually go for something that's lightweight, hydrating (because dry skin), boosts my glow and evens out my skin tone. Sounds like a tall order, but there's actually a heap of good options out there that don't make your face feel cakey and gross. I currently rotate between three particular formulas: Laneige BB Cushion Pore Blur Foundation, $52, Trinny London De-Stress Tinted Serum, $79 and REVLON Candid Glow Foundation, $12.47.

I like these formulas because they feel super comfortable, *actually* stick around after 2pm, and are great for evening out my skin tone (always red, blotchy, some pimpys). Starting in the middle of my face, I basically just use a damp sponge and dab the formula around areas that need a bit of extra attention (like my chin, forehead and nose). I blend, blend, blend - especially around my hairline.

To make myself look alive, I always add a swipe of cream blush on my cheeks. I've been using Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand, $60, for agesss - it's easy to apply (especially when you're doing your makeup on the train because you slept in... AGAIN), and gives my skin a nice radiant glow without looking too OTT.

To fool people into thinking I actually drink enough water, I always swipe a little bit of CHANEL Baume Essential Multi-Use Glow Stick in Transparent, $71, along my cheekbones, brow bones and Cupid’s bow. It gives my skin a nice natural, glossy look. If I'm going all in, I'll dab it across my lids and the corners of my eyes to make them pop! LUMA On The Glow Highlighter, $29.95, is another goodie.

For brows, I'll just swipe on a clear gel to give those things a little bit of structure. Benefit Cosmetics 24-Hour Brow Setter Invisible Brow Gel, $45, is usually my go-to - but I've just discovered Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel, $39, too.

I'll tend to ditch my usual black liner when I'm going for a more natural look, and instead just opt for a swipe of volumising mascara. My all-time fave is MaxFactor Volume Infusion Mascara, $29.95. It has everything I love in a mascara brush (soft, fibre bristles) and it doesn't clump or flake throughout the day. Win.

Naa-Lamle.

Image: Supplied.

I've always loved the idea of the no-makeup look but categorised it as a thing that only people with clear skin could do. I always thought my oily skin with hyperpigmentation could neverrrr! But going through a pandemic thrust me into wearing less and less makeup and feeling super comfortable in my own skin. Now I go out of my way to make sure I'm not covering a blemish too much!

How I achieve my no-makeup look is by starting with a really hydrating base. I ditch primer and instead apply the Glow Recipe Watermelon Pink Juice Moisturiser, $62. Then with a flat-top foundation brush, I buff a pea-size amount of the MAC Cosmetics Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation, $59, onto my skin - before I start buffing though, I spritz my face with the Mario Badescu Facial Spray, $19. This helps the foundation become a little more lightweight and also leaves my skin glowing.

Then I apply a tiny bit of a concealer that's one shade lighter than my skin tone under my eyes and on the bridge of my nose. I use the Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Concealer, $48 - it says it's medium to full coverage, but I blend out with a fluffy brush to give it a more lightweight glowy finish.

To bring some dimension back into my face I use the Fenty Matchstix in Espresso, $39, to contour ever so slightly, I use a bit in the hollows of my cheek, my nose and around my hairline and jawline. Once I'm done with the complexion part, I set my face lightly with a powder brush. I use the Laura Mercier Translucent Powder, $62, in the shade deep.

After powdering, I spritz my face again with the Mario Badescu spray just to bring the glow back before I go in and use the Fenty Sun Stalk'r Bronzer, $46, in all the same places I applied my contour. Next up is some blush, I use the MAC Cosmetics Powder Blush, $43, because it's super luminous. Then lastly, some mascara, Fenty Gloss, $31, a quick brush of my brows and I fill them in with a brow pencil from Mecca. One last face spray spritz and I'm done. The whole routine usually takes 10 minutes.

