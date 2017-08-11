Twilight star Nikki Reed has given birth to her first child with Ian Somerhalder.

Actor Nikki Reed has given birth to her first child, a baby girl named Bodhi Soleil.

E! News confirmed the little one arrived into the world on July 25. It comes some three months after the Twilight star and her Vampire Diaries actor husband Ian Somerhalder announced they were expecting.

We’ve done some digging, and discovered the newborn’s unique name has beautiful meaning behind it. ‘Bodhi’ derives from Buddhism, and is translated as ‘awakening’ or ‘enlightenment’, while ‘Soleil’ is the French word for ‘sun’.

The Hollywood couple, who married in 2015, had each shared the news via Instagram in May.

Reed wrote, “Hi Little One. I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already?

“All I know for sure is it’s the strongest feeling I’ve ever felt. We’ve been sharing this body for quite some time, and we’ve already experienced so much together. We can’t wait to meet you.”

Speaking to FitPregnancy magazine this month, the 29-year-old recalled how she took the pregnancy test early one morning, before dawn.

“I didn’t have my glasses or contacts and I can’t see without them. I was squinting, thinking, ‘Are there any more lines?’ I yelled to Ian, ‘Get up!’ He ran into the bathroom, read the test, and we were so excited. We watched the sun come up together, just thinking, ‘Wow, we’re going to have a baby,’” she said.

The couple are yet to share any pictures of their daughter, which Reed explained to FitPregnancy was so their little family could have a few weeks to themselves.

“After the baby arrives, we’re doing one month of silence. Just the three of us, no visitors, and we’re turning off our phones too, so there’s no expectation for us to communicate. Otherwise, every five minutes it would be, ‘How are you feeling? Can we have a picture?’” she said.

“You don’t get those first 30 days back, and we want to be fully present.”