Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

Nigella Lawson was visibly frustrated with one of the questions asked by host Hamish Macdonald on Tuesday night’s episode of The Project.

“I was really intrigued to read you rejecting all of the analysis of your cooking shows,” Macdonald said.

“All these kind of innuendo, you saying, ‘I don’t do it on purpose, it’s not part of the plan.’ But I’ve got some quotes: ‘My empty vessels are ready to be loaded. I adore the way it comes bulging over the rims’.”

While Macdonald was laughing, along with co-host Tommy Little, Lawson seemed genuinely perplexed as to why people seem to read ‘gutter’ meanings into what she says.

"Thank you @aacta. Launched, maintained and fed many careers," she wrote on Instagram.

Yes, in case you forgot Heath Ledger also got his start in Home and Away along with other big stars like Chris Hemsworth, Melissa George, Dieter Brummer, Isla Fisher and Julian McMahon.

Ritchie also shared several other behind the scenes pics of the baby faced actors.

Ah, the good ol' days. Happy Birthday Home and Away. Looking good.

4. Selena Gomez's mum 'warned' her about Woody Allen.

Selena Gomez is among a number of A-list celebrities starring in Woody Allen's upcoming film, A Rainy Day in New York. But unlike her co-stars, like Timothee Chalamet who has donated his salary from the film to charity, Selena Gomez is yet to make a stand against the director, who has been accused of sexual abuse by his adopted daughter.

However, now it’s been revealed that Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey was always against the collaboration and “had a long talk with her about not working with him.”

In a reply to a comment that asked her to “make Selena write an apology about the Woody Allen film,” she said that her 25-year-old daughter very much marches to the beat of her own drum and that “no one controls her,” and that “no matter how hard you try to advise. It falls on deaf ears.”

The allegations against Woody Allen are well documented. In 2014, his adopted Dylan Farrow penned a letter accusing the director of sexual abuse, however Allen has continuously denied these claims.

5. Inside the bizarre conspiracy theory that Kylie Jenner is Kim Kardashian's surrogate.

On Wednesday (Australian time), news broke that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had welcomed a baby girl via a surrogate.

The ‘healthy’ baby girl was born at 12:47am on January 15, weighing 7lb 6oz.

But on Twitter, people are convinced this surrogate was actually Kim’s 20-year-old sister Kylie, who has been reported to be pregnant since September last year.

After all, we know the surrogate is a “20-something, fit, female” which SOUNDS A LOT LIKE KYLIE.

Other important clues include the fact that Kylie has kept her pregnancy secret (so no one will know she's the surrogate), and the fact that the Internet exploded with rumours on Friday that she was in labor.

AND NOW THERE'S MAGICALLY A BABY.

You can read more about how the conspiracy theory developed on Twitter here.