The awkward first time Nicole Kidman met Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty.

Australian author Liane Moriarty is the woman responsible for the television show, Big Little Lies.

Her 2014 novel of the same name brought together a superstar female cast featuring the likes of Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz and Laura Dern – with Meryl Streep joining the fold this year.

However the first time Nicole approached the Sydney-based writer, things didn’t exactly go to plan. Call it a meet-cute gone wrong.

Speaking to 60 Minutes, the Aussie actress said Reese had approached her about her desire to turn Liane’s novel into a television series, and once she read it, Nicole was completely on board.

“I read it overnight and said ‘I’m flying to Australia tomorrow, do you want me to hook up with Liane and get the rights to the book?'” she told 60 Minutes reporter Liz Hayes.

So Nicole and Liane scheduled to meet at a cafe in Sydney’s Darlinghurst, but it turns out the two women had a bit of difficulty securing a location.

Recalling the meeting, Liane said she arrived at the coffee shop, only to realise it was closed, but still she wasn’t 100 per cent sure.

“I thought maybe they closed the coffee shop just for me, I don’t know maybe that’s the way things are done,” she explained.

“So I walked around the back and I could see the staff and so I thought I should make meaningful eye contact with them.

“I said, ‘Are you closed?’ And they said, ‘Yes’. And so I looked at them and said, ‘But are you closed for everyone?’ And they said, ‘Yes. We’re closed for everyone. Get out.’”

Luckily Nicole and Liane found a second location, and the critically-acclaimed HBO television series was born.

“We were just two Australian women discussing our lives, and within that time I said ‘if you would let us, we promise you we’ll get this made,'” said Nicole.

Liane described the actress with a similar fondness: “She was lovely, and warm and down to earth.”

Although we’re still waiting for the exact release date for Season 2 of Big Little Lies, we know it’ll be some time in 2019. We couldn’t be more excited.

