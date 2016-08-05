The partner of convicted domestic violence felon, Nick Stevens has launched a vicious attack on social media against Stevens’ victim, former girlfriend Laima McKenna.

Amelia Miller has called Ms McKenna ‘sad and pathetic’ while claiming she was “just slowly putting some truths out there.”

Nick Stevens is serving jail time for domestic violence against his former partner.

On a post with a meme saying, “Jealousy is a curse” Miller said that McKenna was a “wanna-be star f---er” and a “compulsive liar”.

She wrote:

“For everybody who keeps asking we are 14 years apart, Her year of Birth is 1975. Lying about these types of things is just pathetic and sad, but being a compulsive liar is what fame chaser and wanna- be star F@ #ker LM does best.”

Laima McKenna has not spoken of the violent and brutal attack on her by Stevens, only writing on Facebook in July “I am so happy that it is all finally over.”

In a second post Amelia Miller, who has worn a series of designer outfits to court while Stevens was convicted and sentenced, thanked her “designer” for dressing her for court, writing “Thankyou @ralphlauren for dressing me for the most trying week of my life.”

She also thanked her supporters declaring her love for her domestic violence felon partner. “I absolutely adore him and haven't ever been happier so we have many happy announcements and milestones to come xxx” she wrote.

Former AFL player Nick Stevens was found guilty of 12 charges including threatening to kill and assault his ex-partner while they were dating in 2012 and 2013.

During his court appearances he was supported by Amelia Miller who vowed to stand by her man during his time in need.

He was originally charged with 30 offences, ultimately convicted of 13 charges, then appealed and pleaded guilty to just three offences in a deal with prosecutors.

The 34-year-old told his former girlfriend, Laima McKenna he was going to kill her and her dad after smashing her face into a tiled kitchen wall.

It as claimed he told her 'I'm going to beat you to within an inch of your life c***.

Laima McKenna Via Facebook.

The court heard Stevens breached an intervention order more than 2,500 times in two months, mostly in text messages to his former girlfriend. Many of the messages were abusive and threatened self-harm.

It also heard the victim felt threatened and manipulated to maintain a relationship with Stevens.

Stevens, a former midfielder, played 231 AFL games for Port Adelaide and Carlton from 1998 to 2009.

Miller has since taken some of her comments off her Facebook page, but they have remained defiantly on her Instagram account where she proudly displays photos of her and Stevens' recent luxury holiday to Bali.

For domestic violence support 24/7, call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732).