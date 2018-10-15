News
celebrity

What we weren't shown on TV during Nick Cummins' interview on The Project last night.

Watching Nick Cummins on The Sunday Project last night, it didn’t take an expert to identify that this was a man mentally exhausted – broken – in many ways, from the turmoil of his experience as The Bachelor.

The 31-year-old rugby star, who is known for his upbeat and quirky personality, looked visibly shaken, choosing his words carefully and seemingly fighting back tears as he thoughtfully explained his decision to walk away from the franchise without choosing a contestant – a decision which resulted in a vicious pile-on from the Australian public and tabloids.

Just days after returning from Papua New Guinea, where he was accosted by A Current Affair at his hotel, Nick appeared on The Project for the second time since The Bachelor’s sensational finale aired.

Janelle Claire Berner 2 years ago

I agree we should be kind to each other but by the same token, he created this situation by himself when he signed up to do it.

MORE COMMENTS