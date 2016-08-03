Nick Cave shares emotional words about his 15-year-old son's death.

Musician Nick Cave has shared his thoughts on the death of his 15-year-old son, Arthur, in a trailer for his band’s new album, Skeleton Tree.

Arthur was killed in July last year, after falling from a 60 ft cliff after taking the drug LSD for the first time.

At the time of his death, Nick Cave and his family released a statement via the police.

“Our son Arthur died on Tuesday evening. He was our beautiful, happy, loving boy. We ask that we be given the privacy our family needs to grieve at this difficult time,” they said.

The trailer for the a film set to be released the day before their latest album is due out suggests the record will draw on Cave’s emotions surrounding the event, which he describes as “catastrophic”.

“Most of us don’t want to change, really…but what happens when an event occurs that is so catastrophic that we just change?” Cave says in the voiceover for the short clip.

“We change from the known person to an unknown person. So that when you look at yourself in the mirror do you recognise the person that you were? That the person inside the skin is a different person?”

While Cave doesn’t mention the death of his son in the trailer, it’s widely thought that he is referring to how he has changed since his son died just over a year ago.