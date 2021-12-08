"My beautiful son, Zen." Nick Cannon has announced the passing of his five-month-old son.

This post deals with child loss and might be triggering for some readers.



Nick Cannon has announced the passing of his youngest child, five-month-old Zen.

Speaking on his daytime talk show, The Nick Cannon Show, Cannon shared that his son died from a brain tumour.

"Over the weekend I lost my youngest son. I didn't know how I was going to handle today, but I just wanted to grieve with my family," he said.

Cannon and his girlfriend, model Alyssa Scott, initially thought that their son had a sinus problem.

"I always noticed he had a cough and so I wanted to check it out," Cannon said.

"He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was two months I noticed he had this nice sized head too: a Cannon head. We didn’t think anything of it. We thought [the doctor's visit] would be routine."

Sadly, the doctors discovered that Zen had fluid building in his head, later confirming that the child had a malignant brain tumour.

Cannon has two children with model Brittany Bell: a son, Golden, born February 2017, and a daughter, Powerful Queen, born December 2020.

The former couple are still on good terms, often sharing photos of their little family together at birthday parties and Christmas celebrations.

Cannon also welcomed another set of twins earlier this year with former girlfriend, DJ Abby De La Rosa.

The twin boys are now five months old, and recently celebrated Halloween with Cannon.

Zen, who was born in June, was just nine days younger than his twin half-brothers.

Cannon recently spoke about his love for being a father in an interview with Vibe.

"Anybody who knows me: I'm at every basketball game, every martial arts practice, and people don’t understand how I do it, but my children are my priority. It's all about being present," he shared.

"I'm having these kids on purpose! I didn't have no accident!"

If this has raised any issues for you or if you would like to speak with someone, please contact the Sands Australia 24-hour support line on 1300 072 637. Help is always available via Lifeline on 13 11 14 for support or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

Feature Image: Instagram/@nickcannon.