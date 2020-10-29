The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday October 30.

French police name suspect in church terrorist attack.

A knife-wielding attacker shouting "Allahu Akbar" has beheaded a woman, and killed two other people in a suspected terrorist act inside the Notre Dame Basilica in the city of Nice, in what French President Emmanuel Macron is describing as an "Islamist terrorist attack".

Authorities have named the church attacker as Brahim Aouissaoui, a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant. He arrived in France earlier this month.

Within hours of the Nice attack, police killed a man who had a threatened passersby with a handgun in Montfavet, near the southern French city of Avignon. He was also shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest), according to radio station Europe 1.

Justice Jacinta Forbes on Thursday granted an injunction stopping duplication of the highway, preventing construction works including planned topsoil clearing.

Richart Attiwill QC offered a last-minute promise on Thursday afternoon: no major construction work beyond clearing of topsoil, fence installation, weed spraying and verge construction for two weeks.

The case will return to court next week.

Trump, Biden both campaign in Florida with 5 days left on the campaign trail.

US President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden are set to rally their supporters in the battleground of Florida, visiting the same city hours apart.

Opinion polls indicate Biden has a significant edge across the US but his lead is tighter in battleground states.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday showed Trump had essentially moved into a tie with Biden in Florida, with 49 per cent saying they would vote for Biden and 47 per cent for the president.

With its 29 electoral votes, the state is a major prize in next Tuesday's election.

Trump will stage an outdoor rally in Tampa while Biden will hold a drive-in rally later in Tampa where attendees will remain in their cars.

More than 73 million people have already voted in the US, absentee or by mail, and Trump and Biden are trying to energise the millions more who will vote on November 3.

While the election day vote traditionally favours Republicans and early votes tend toward Democrats, the coronavirus pandemic has injected new uncertainty.

Flame coin to honour Aussie firefighters.

A limited edition $2 coin pays tribute to firefighters who helped battle Australia's devastating bushfires last summer.

The commemorative coin, distinguished by a bright-orange centre surrounded by a male and female firefighter, was launched by the Royal Australian Mint on Thursday.

The coin will enter general circulation and also be available to purchase as a collectable, with $125,000 of proceeds to go to emergency service organisations including Victoria's Country Fire Authority.

"This coin will reach communities across the country and will highlight the risk our members take each and every day to keep Victorian communities safe," CFA chief officer Garry Cook said.

Around the world.

- France has reported nearly 50,000 new coronavirus cases in just 24 hours as the country prepares to go into lockdown on Friday.

- A UK judge has granted a delay of a court case against Associated Newspapers after Meghan Markle's team gave a "confidential ground" for doing so.

- With AAP

