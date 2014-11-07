News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

lifestyle

News anchor loses himself dancing to Taylor Swift on air. Co-host is not impressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

By ANNA RAWLINGS

There’s a video going viral that’s a little bit heaven.

It shows a US news anchor randomly bursting into dance to Taylor Swift’s hit Shake it Off during a break in filming, to the stern disapproval of his co-host.

In what could be the most (hilariously) annoying behaviour by a work colleague ever, 59News anchor Dan Thorn unleashes a dance-off — and his co-host, Sarah Pisciuneri is Not. Impressed.

It’s like Anchorman meets Hairspray, and we can’t stop watching.

Our favourite bit is when Ms Pisciuneri blanks her errant co-anchor with the iciest of stares 00:13. Take a look at that serious shade-throwing:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jzc3Ndk5x8w&noredirect=1

Shake it off, lady. Shake it off.

Like Mamamia Rogue on Facebook

Rogue is Mamamia’s space for fun, viral and random content, with everything from feminism to pop culture. We scour the internet so you don’t have to, and bring all the best bits back.

Tags: celebrity , entertainment-tv , social-media

Related Stories

Recommended