Parents of woman murdered while out for a run lash out at daughter's killer.

The parents of a 30-year-old woman murdered while out for her evening run have lashed out at their daughter’s killer. “The whole world knows what a pathetic, puny piece of filth that you are. And soon … they’re all gonna know your face. Soon we’re going to have a face to the dickless piece of garbage that you are,” the woman’s mother said of the still unknown killer. Karina Vetrano, a native New Yorker, was out for an evening run on Tuesday last week when she was attacked, raped and strangled to death. She was discovered by her father Philip Vetrano – who was searching the area with local police – just hours later off a jogging path in Spring Creek Park, New York.

Philip and Karina Vetrano.

Speaking to reporters after their daughter's funeral on Saturday, the New York Post reports mother Cathie Vetrano has some powerful words for her daughter's murderer.

"Look into my eyes everybody, because I'm going to address the coward," she said.

"I'm here to remind you, in case you don't already know, that now it's the whole world against you," she continued.

New York's Spring Creek Park, where Vetrano was found.

Describing her daughter as "a force to be reckoned with", she added finally, "I guarantee you, you motherfucker, you will be reckoning with that force not only for the rest of your pathetic life — but for the rest of eternity as you burn in hell.”

Offering a warning of his own, Philip, a retired New York city firefighter, assured the murderer that “justice will be served.”

Karina Vetrano.

The New York Police Department Crime Stoppers program has also offered a reward of $10,000 USD for any information that may help solve the case.

The results of DNA evidence taken from the crime scene are still pending.

*Lead image via Instagram.