28 dead and residents 'burning their clothes' to stay warm: What is happening in New York right now?

Numerous cities across New York are experiencing a "once in a lifetime" blizzard, which has led to the deaths of at least 28 people, according to officials.

The blizzard has paralysed western New York over the Christmas weekend with emergency responders struggling to dig out and save people stuck in their homes and vehicles. Governor Kathy Hochul has called it an "epic, once-in-a-lifetime" weather disaster despite there being a fair few serious snowstorms over the past few years.

This year's blizzard however has officials particularly worried, with fears the death toll will continue to rise.

One of the dozens who lost their life includes William Clay, who was found dead in New York's second-largest city, Buffalo, which went into an arctic deep freeze.

His body was found lying down in the snow on Christmas Eve, with relatives confirming that he was found "frozen to death" after going to the nearby 7-Eleven and falling victim to the serious weather conditions.

It's since been reported that Clay died on his birthday on Christmas Eve. He was 56.

Clay's sister has since started a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs.

Despite a countywide ban on personal road travel, hundreds of motorists had to be rescued from their vehicles over the weekend in parts of New York.

Roadways remained littered with cars, buses, ambulances, tow trucks and even ploughs buried beneath towering drifts, complicating efforts to clear snow-blanketed streets and reach stranded residents in need of medical care. Authorities deployed high-lift tractors as hospital transports.

Hundreds of National Guard troops are now assisting local emergency personnel and state police as crews rescued people still trapped in cars and homes without electricity performed wellness checks and delivered food and basic needs.

"This is not the Christmas any of us hoped for nor expected," Buffalo's Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on Twitter.

"My deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones. We're used to snow here, we can handle snow. But with the wind, the blinding views – it was complete whiteouts – and the extreme cold, it was some of the worst conditions that any of us have ever seen."

The National Weather Service has since said much of the eastern United States will remain in a deep freeze for the next few days.

"The life-threatening cold temperatures and in combination with dangerous wind chills will create a potentially life-threatening hazard for travellers that become stranded, individuals that work outside, livestock and domestic pets."

As for the temperature, they are deadly low and below freezing, with power grid operators asking customers to conserve power and set their thermostats lower to due to strained usage capacity.

The dead, who range in age from their mid-20s to 93, have been found in their cars, homes and in snowbanks. At least half died outside, presumably from exposure. Three suffered cardiac arrests while shovelling snow, which is reportedly a common consequence of the severe cold, as it can lead arteries and veins to constrict and blood pressure to rise dangerously.

New York has since declared a state emergency over the blizzard.

President Joe Biden tweeted on Monday that his administration would provide resources to help the region cover the daunting expense of storm rescue and recovery.

"My heart is with those who lost loved ones this holiday weekend. You are in my and Jill's prayers."

Local Facebook groups have also gone into overdrive, with residents seeking support and enquiring about the welfare of their loved ones likely trapped at home.

As noted by Washington Post, one man needed someone to check on his elderly father who had stopped answering his phone, a woman was going into labour and another parent had no formula to feed her baby.

Governor Kathy Hochul has also thanked emergency responders for their work and for putting their lives on the line to save others.

"I appreciate everyone for sacrificing the time away from their families so we can keep your family safe," she said at a press conference over the weekend.

"I was at the Buffalo Police Garage and they have gone into homes and vehicles and too many tragic times have found people who did not survive. I want them to know that it's difficult work to do. They're grieving inside as are the families who are getting the horrible, heartbreaking news that their loved one succumbed to the storm during Christmas. We are thinking of them."

