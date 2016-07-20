STOP RIGHT THERE: New episodes of Making a Murderer are coming.

Oh my holy Netflix original series, MAKING A MURDERER IS COMING BACK.

We’ve had whispers for a while, sure. But now it’s legit. A Netflix-just-released-a-fancy-pants-press-statement Level Of Legit.

The internet television network confirmed the return on their website today.

Netflix today announces that Executive Producers / Directors, Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos, are in production on new episodes of the Emmy-nominated Making a Murderer. The new installments will take fans of the acclaimed documentary series back inside the story of convicted murderer Steven Avery, and his co-defendant, Brendan Dassey, as their respective investigative and legal teams challenge their convictions and the State fights to have the convictions and life sentences upheld.

In normal person speak, that means "WE'RE BACK AND WE'RE BRINGING BRENDAN AND STEVEN WITH US".

*Pauline Hanson fist pump*

Let's all relive the mem'riez, shall we? (Post continues...)

Sadly, superhero lawyers Dean Strang and Jerome Buting won't be gracing our screens, but in their place will be a lay-dee superhero lawyer by the name of Kathleen Zellner.

And, just quietly, apparently she kicks total legal butt.

Listen to Rosie Waterland review Making a Murderer here:

While details like the release date and how many episodes there'll be haven't yet been disclosed, we'll be sure to keep an ear to the ground.

So prepare the popcorn, take off your pants and jump into a pile of doonas in glorious anticipation, people.

See ya'll there.