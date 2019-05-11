So, there's a theory Meghan Markle and Prince Harry named their baby after a... fat cat.

Excuse us, but there’s a theory going around about why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry called their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

And it has everything to do with a cat that got fat by eating too many grapes.

We’re… listening.

You see, Meghan Markle once had a cat in her youth that she shared with her mother, Doria Ragland. The furry pet was named Archie.

And now friends of the Duchess of Sussex (Serena, is that you speaking?), have told British tabloid The Sun that this fat cat was indeed the inspiration behind the name of the new member of the Royal Family.

"Doria rescued Archie and he became an important part of the household. Meghan loved playing with him and she was always talking about him to her friends," an alleged friend reportedly said.

"It's no surprise she named her new baby Archie. She loved that cat."

Apparently, she loved the cat so much that she fed him too many frozen grapes (which sounds like an odd food to feed animals... but okay) which led to it becoming obese. Their pet then sadly passed away while the now-Duchess of Sussex was at college in Illinois.

The cat itself was reportedly named after the popular Archie comic series, which has since been made into the Netflix drama series, Riverdale.

The Sun reported that as a kid, Markle was "obsessed with the antics of ginger-haired teen Archie Andrews"... which maybe says everything about her adoration for Prince Harry?

"She would spend her weekends going to vintage stores to buy the comics," a friend told the publication.

So there you have it: the new Royal Baby was definitely... maybe... named after Archie Andrews and a fat cat.

We can only hope that the Duchess of Sussex has learnt by now not to feed living things too many frozen grapes.