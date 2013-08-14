Wednesday's news is under 2 minutes.

1. The NSW policeman who was accused of secretly filming women while they were having sex with him was yesterday convicted of the crime. According to reports, some of 42-year-old Marc Osborn’s victims applauded in court after the verdict was handed down. Osborn reportedly filmed the women (who he met online) using a hidden camera and shared the footage with his colleagues.

Osborn will be sentenced next month and faces immediate dismissal from the force.

2. The AFL has reportedly charged Essendon Football Club, its coach James Hird and numerous other club employees with bringing the game into disrepute after their involvement in a banned substance program. The group will face a commission hearing on August 26.

Essendon Football Club released a statement in the wake of the charges yesterday, saying: “Throughout this process, our prime consideration has been the welfare of our players. We have maintained that no player has taken a performance enhancing substance and that there was no breach of the AFL’s anti-doping code. We stand by this and thank our players and their families for the way they have conducted themselves during what have been emotionally taxing times.”

3. Opposition Leader Tony Abbott is expected to announce today that the Coalition will preference the Labor Party over the Greens in every lower house seat. According to the ABC, this move will make it more difficult for the minority to pick up new seats.

4. Unconfirmed reports have indicated that convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby may be released from more than a decade in jail in the near future, as her application for parole has taken a step forward. Corby might be released as early as October 30.

5. Rape Crisis (England and Wales) has expressed outrage after a court case seems to have achieved the opposite of justice. Despite pleading guilty to two counts of making pornographic images, and one count of sexual activity with a child, a man has been spared prison. Instead, he received an 8-month suspended sentence. More shockingly, the sentencing judge described the 13-year-old victim as ‘predatory’ and said she was guilty of ‘egging [her abuser] on’.

6. A judge in the US state of Tennessee has ruled that parents who names their child Messiah must change his name. The parents were in court over a dispute regarding the child’s surname, but Judge Ballew decided he first name was also under his jurisdiction. He said: “The word Messiah is a title and it’s a title that has only been earned by one person and that one person is Jesus Christ.” No news as to how the judge feels about the name of Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter’s name, Apple.

