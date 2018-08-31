There's a new NSW road rule that starts tomorrow. And it could land you a $448 fine.

Receiving a hefty traffic fine can ruin your day/weekend/bank account. And if you didn’t even know the rule existed? That’s just not fun at all.

But ignorance is no defence in a court of law, so we’re here to ensure your a well informed driver who can keep the roads safe and keep your hard earned money. You’re welcome!

So New South Wales motorists, here’s what you need to know…

As of this Saturday, September 1st, the NSW Government will require drivers to decrease their speed to 40km/h when passing a stopped emergency vehicle that is showing blue and red flashing lights. Motorists will also need to give way to any bystanders on foot in close distance of the stationary emergency vehicle.

The rule applies to drivers travelling both ways, unless the road is divided by a median strip. Drivers must maintain the low speed until they are a safe distance away from the vehicle.

Those who do not abide by the new rule will be fined $448 and will also lose three demerit points. Ouch.

So who exactly qualifies as an "emergency vehicle"? According to the NSW Government, police, firefighters, ambulance officers, State Emergency Service and rescue volunteers will all require a 40km/h speed limit of nearby motorists when their emergency vehicles are stopped with the red and blue lights.

The rule has been put in place to ensure the safety of emergency workers when they are on the road.

Now be a good person and pass this onto your friend - you could potentially be saving them a cool $448!