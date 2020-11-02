"I'm scared to live a day without it." The 16 beauty products we're loving sick this month.

Would you look at that! There's only two months to go in the year that has absolutely TESTED us. How good. While 2020 will surely go down as one of the most ~interesting~ years, we're at least pleased with the beauty industry's solid offerings this month.

From the lightweight foundation that's perfect for summer, to the exfoliating mask that'll have your skin feeling smoother than ever, here are our 16 picks for the best new product launches of the month (and some cult faves that've re-appeared on our shelves!).

"I love the original Jojoba oil so I was really excited to try this and oh my, it did not disappoint. I used it for the first time recently before going out and the luminous, almost rose gold shimmer it leaves on the skin is beautiful. I wore it across my décolletage and shoulders, but it can be worn on the face too. I’ll be slathered in it all summer, that’s for sure." - Charlie Begg, Lifestyle writer.

"This isn’t a new product, but I only just bought it and I love it. I used to use pomade, but it made my brows too heavy and hectic looking. This is much more natural. The pencil is super thin and the colour range is really good - the dark brown isn’t too warm, unlike a few others I've tried." - Talia Phillips, Strategy Manager.

"I’ve been loving this mask from Sukin. It’s super moisturising and smells amazing! It feels like you're putting coffee flavoured whipped cream on your face. It’s so good." - Bridgette Bathgate, Online Course Coordinator.

"I suck at eyeshadow application at the best of times, so when I'm in a rush I don't even bother. This foolproof eyeshadow pencil from Charlotte Tilbury has changed the game for me - it's perfect for quick, on-the-go makeup. The formula is super blendable and glides on like a dream. I like to just smudge it in with my ring finger for a natural everyday look. P.S. This warm, bronze hue looks so nice on green eyes!" - Erin Docherty, Senior Beauty Writer.

"Oh my god, it's changed my hair game! This ghd tool gives glam curls in 10-15 minutes and they hold for a couple of days. I have stopped using hair spray." - Michaela Godinez, Client Service Executive.

“I use this, like, three times a day and I genuinely believe that it’s stopped my nails from chipping and have made them super strong.” - Emily Vernem, Audience Development Executive.

"This is my holy grail moisturiser. I got a generous sample pot with an Adore Beauty order and was able to try it for a good week. Absolutely love it. My skin was in a state just before I started using this, and I don't know if it's just a coincidence but someone told me I was glowing today so... I'll take it." - Lucy Neville, Executive Assistant.

"I used to buy this back in high school but I recently purchased it again when I ran out of my more pricey foundation. And it seriously compares. It’s mattifying but not drying and lasts the entire day. I also love that it’s buildable and I can make it light or heavier depending on the occasion." - Charlie Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"I bought this fragrance to switch things up heading into summer and boyyyyyy am I glad I did! To me, this smells like the kind of perfume a sexy Italian lady would wear in Positano to lounge by the pool (too specific?). It has those summery notes of ylang-ylang but also has depth with Amber and cashmeran. Yummy." - Maddie Swan, Client Services Executive.

"Tbh Acne Hack Face Cream is one of my faves at the moment. I’ve had insane results. I’ve been using it every day for about a month and I’m seriously impressed. I have hormonal acne and so far this is the only thing to have helped!" - Bridgette Bathgate, Online Course Coordinator.

"I use heat tools on the daily and I'm always slapping on a thousand different products, so my scalp gets pretty dry and pissed off. I've recently started using the Sukin Sensitive hair range (shampoo, conditioner and masque) and it's working wonders. The products are full of really nourishing and hydrating ingredients (avocado! Coconut! Argan oil!) and my hair feels so healthy and soft. The masque is becoming a staple in my hair routine (I've been using it twice a week), and I can honestly say my scalp has never looked better." - Erin Docherty, Senior Beauty Writer.

"I’ve been using this for years but only recently got my hands on it again. And instantly, I was reminded why I love it so much. The charcoal sucks up any excess oil or dirt, while the green tea leaves gently exfoliate. Whenever I use it, my skin feels super clean and smooth." - Charlie Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"This new lightweight formula from Anastasia Beverly Hills is the bomb. I love how it blurs out red marks and imperfections, while still letting my freckles do their thing. It also doesn't cling to dry spots or just bugger off at 2pm - it's on the dang task and feels comfy enough to wear daily. Big fan." - Erin Docherty, Senior Beauty Writer.

"Meet my dynamic duo. The Maaemo cleanser is my daily bestie. It has such a fun texture - almost like a clay mask, but it's so gentle on the skin and makes me feel fresh and clean. I'm nearing the end of the product and I'm scared to live a day without it. The Alpha H scrub is my twice-weekly go-to to exfoliate my face and clear out my pores. It smells minty fresh, and the scrub is really, really fine." - Lucy Neville, Executive Assistant.

"I've never been a lipstick gal but boy do I love a good lip crayon. And after whittling down my NARS one to a nub, I was delighted to receive this set from one of my favourite vegan beauty brands. The crayon is the perfect your-lips-but-better rosy nude, while its partner is a glossy lip glaze that adds some shine if I want to amp things up a bit. They're ideal to whip out when you've got a Google Hangout in five minutes and you haven't touched the rest of your face. Also, would you look at that packaging?" - Tamara Davis, Lifestyle Editor.

"Offt. This is bougie AF but omg, it's good. It smells like absolute heaven (hey, saffron flowers) and makes your skin feel silky smooth and hydrated, without the annoying greasy feeling. It's like the body version of their cult favourite Velvet Sleeping Mask - and my goodness you'll want to bathe in it. If you're after a luxurious, decadent body moisturiser, this is it. She's expensive, but oh so freaking good." - Erin Docherty, Senior Beauty Writer.

