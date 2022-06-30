"My skin has never been so hydrated": 18 beauty products we're loving sick this month.

Mamamia’s beauty roundup series is your monthly look at the beauty products our team are loving - from the latest launches in skincare, hair and makeup to the old faves we've fallen for all over again.

For more beauty roundups, head to our hub page here.

Goodness! It's already that time of the month again. You guessed it - that time where we get to share all the Very Good beauty stuff we can't help but recommend adding to your cart.

In June, the Mamamia team tried and tested plenty of new (and new to us) skincare, makeup, haircare and body care products, and we need to tell you all about them.

Watch: Leigh Campbell share her three steps to glowing skin. Post continues after video.

Here you’ll find reviews of the best beauty products that launched in June, as well as the products we’ve rediscovered and welcomed back into our routines.

Image: Sephora/Mamamia

"As someone who is new to wearing blush, this is the PERFECT blush and has solidified my obsession with rosy pink cheeks! It applies so well, giving you a soft-shimmer finish and almost an airbrushed effect on your cheeks. I love it, it just makes me look so awake and fresh." - Eleanor Katelaris, Social Media Producer.

Image: Supplied

"This is the best hyaluronic acid serum I've ever used. It is so lightweight, absorbs beautifully and has already made my skin feel more hydrated this winter." - Polly Taylor, Commissioning Editor.

Image: iHerb/Mamamia

"This brought my hair back from the brink and I can't recommend it enough. All the good things - apple cider vinegar, black castor oil, shea butter and peppermint. What else could you want for curls?" - Talecia Vescio, Social Producer.

Bqk Radiance Face Serum, $35.20 to $110.40.

Image: Biologi/Mamamia

"I have been loving this pack lately. It makes my skin feel so hydrated after using it and is really nice and lightweight." - Lisa Panetta, Partner Integration Executive.

Image: Holme Beauty/Mamamia

"Holme Beauty has a new primer for deeper and darker skin, and it is so bloody good. As we know, primers can leave a bit of a white cast on darker tones, so this new one has been so needed.

"My skin tone is quite medium, but this is not an intense wash of colour, so I found it's been so beautiful for my makeup and feel it would work for medium and darker skin. It's radiant without making me look shiny. I've only used it a few times, but I've started reaching for it first out of all my primers." - Shannen Findlay, News Writer.

Image: Supplied

"As a beauty editor, there aren't too many products that I come across that are really, truly unique. But then this spot treatment landed on my desk, and it contains an ingredient that mimics shark bile, and I need to sit down.

"Apparently, shark bile contains a specific enzyme that is loaded with benefits when it comes to free radical damage. So, they've mimicked this, bottled it up, and it's here to attack your spots. SCIENCE IS COOL." - Erin Docherty, Senior Health and Beauty Writer.

Image: Dillys/Mamamia

"My mum gave me this shower cap for my birthday - it's so soft and luxurious and properly protects my hair when I don't want it to get wet. I didn't realise what a huge difference it would make to my hair care!" - Rose Kerr, Podcast Producer.

Image: Trinny London

"I’ve started using Trinny London lip products and love them. I’m a lazy girl makeup specialist, so anything that’s easy to pop on with my fingers is an easy win for me. My daily go-to is the Lip Glow in Honor, and then I’ve also just started using Lip Luxe in Pippa for an everyday red. It's the first time I’ve actually enjoyed putting on a red lip that doesn’t absolutely dry me out." - Susannah Makin, Content Marketing Assistant.

Image: Sephora/Mamamia

"It's vegan and feels amazing. It's perfectly pigmented and actually stays on for a few hours, unlike a lot of other lip oils I've used. It is literally 'your lips but better'. Obsessed. I got it in the shade of soft peach." - Jessie Stephens, Executive Editor.

Image: Supplied

"If you have sensitive skin, you need to try this newbie from Dermalogica! It's a super gentle formula that exfoliates your skin, minus the irritation. It's so creamy and lovely, and makes your skin feel gloriously smooth. My new staple!" - Erin Docherty, Senior Health and Beauty Writer.

Image: We Are Feel Good Inc/Mamamia

"I love this sunscreen by We Are Feel Good Inc; I've been chucking it in my bag every day for a month. It's a great size so I can take it everywhere (and I don't forget to put it on) and has a great consistency." - Emmeline Peterson, Podcast Producer.

Image: Priceline/Mamamia

"I've been using this as an overnight mask, and it's been glorious! My skin has never been so plump and hydrated." - Mikayla Floriano, Podcast Producer.

Image: Nourished Life/Mamamia

"I am obsessed with the Ethique Lavender and Mint Solid Bodywash. It is literally so easy to use and the smell is strong enough that it lasts for a while. You know those washes that make you feel like you've come out of the shower with new skin? This is that body wash.

"I also feel so morally good when I use it because it is all handmade, 100 per cent biodegradable and has compostable packaging." - Shannen Findlay, News Writer.

Quick Flick/Mamamia

"THIS. I'm obsessed with this brow gel right now. I use it as a gel as opposed to a brow lamination thingy - but I love how it holds my brows without making them feel crunchy. It sweeps them up just right!" - Erin Docherty, Senior Health and Beauty Writer.

Chemist Warehouse/Mamamia

"This is a cult favourite but a newbie for me - L'Oréal True Match foundation. I was sick of wasting my expensive foundation when I was just on video calls at home, so when I was at the Priceline beauty sale I picked this beauty up for $14. I have been so surprised at how great the product is.

"Good coverage, yet not cakey, matched my skin tone perfectly, and gave me a nice glow. I also have sensitive skin and I have had absolutely no issues at all. No wonder it's a cult fave!" - Megan Stormer, Partner Strategy Manager.

Image: Shea Moisture

"I've been absolutely loving these two Shea Moisture products. Since starting these, my hair has gone from small waves to subtle curls and it's never been healthier." - Mikayla Floriano, Podcast Producer.

Image: Supplied

"I'm now a complete convert to solid perfume. It's so handy to chuck in my handbag – and it's a fairly solid indestructible case too, so I know it will survive my manic handbag packing. The scent, while called 'forest floor', actually reminds me more of a fruity, fresh linen smell, which I absolutely adore." - Katie Stow, Evening Editor.

Image: Myer/Mamamia

"I've been using this mask as skin prep for fancy occasions and it's been the perfect brightening mask - it's an instant at-home facial!" - Mikayla Floriano, Podcast Producer.

At Mamamia, we independently choose and write about products our writers genuinely recommend. We have affiliate partnerships so if you use these links to buy something, Mamamia may earn a small commission.

What beauty product are you loving this month? Let us know in the comments.

Feature image: Mamamia.