"My skin is obsessed with this stuff!": 20 beauty products we're loving sick this month.

Although time semi has no meaning at the moment, the good news for beauty lovers is heaps of your favourite brands are still rolling out fun, shiny product launches.

From high-end goodies to brilliant budget buys, we need to talk about so many new (and new to us) skincare, makeup, haircare, body care and fragrance products we are loving sick.

Here you’ll find reviews of the most exciting beauty products that launched in June, as well as the cult products we’ve fallen back in love with.

"Don't stress, this isn't a traditional peel-your-face-off kind of product. It's actually a face cleanser that contains two per cent salicylic acid (also known as a BHA) to help clean out your pores. It's gentle enough for most skin types, but effective at clearing congestion. And you'll probably find it on sale at your nearest chemist." - Amy Clark, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

"Forget bulky eye shadow palettes. Single shadows are what you need, because honestly, who even uses more than one or two shades out of their palette, anyway? The range comes in 24 matte and shimmer shades and they pack a heap of pigment with little to no fall out. My favourite shade is this punchy orange called Rogue." - Amy Clark, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

"This little pink tub of goodness is the perfect salve for a dry-skinned gal like me. I've been using it on my upper arms and elbows, where my skin gets particularly thirsty, but it's a great all-round moisturiser. It goes on thick and creamy without any greasy residue." - Tamara Davis, Lifestyle and Parenting Editor.

Image: Supplied/Tamara Davis.

"This is your regular dry shampoo, plus a hint of colour to cover up regrowth or grey roots. It comes in blonde, brunette and dark brown/black. Sorry, redheads." - Amy Clark, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

"It's just a really good, thick balm for your dryest areas. I've actually been using it on my knees, elbows and wrists before tanning and haven't found one bit of grabby tan." - Kelly McCarren, co-host of the You Beauty podcast.

Image: Supplied/Kelly McCarren.

"Gee, this brand new face cleanser is beautiful. Yes, the packaging will look great in your bathroom, but it's the cream texture that's got me hooked. The formula can be applied on wet or dry skin, and feels like a hydrating moisturiser. Then, wash or wipe it off and watch as your makeup melts away, as promised." - Amy Clark, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

7. Dermal Therapy Exfoliating Foot Mask, 1 pair for $24.95.

"You know Milky Foot? That viral foot mask that makes your soles peel off? This is a less hectic version that'll also pack heaps of hydration into your crusty isolation feet." - Amy Clark, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

"I wanted this eyelash curler because it's rose gold, and I'm basic like that. It's $12 and it's excellent. It's up there with the really expensive ones." - Leigh Campbell, Executive Editor.

Image: Supplied/McoBeauty.

"How stunning is this cream highlighter palette? Not only are the formulas silky and easy-to-apply, but the five different shades give you options for highlighting, eye shadows, bronzing and even blush. Love a good multi-tasking buy."- Amy Clark, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

"Beauty editors have sworn by The Beauty Chef supplements for yonks, but now, the brand has supercharged one of their best-sellers to contain even more skin, hair, nails and gut goodness. It's got more vitamin C for boosted collagen formation, extra provitamin A to support cellular turnover, naturally-occurring B vitamins, and probiotics for your insides. I add mine to smoothies, but you can also drink it mixed into water or juice." - Amy Clark, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

"This facial oil is from a gorgeous Australian brand, and I recently packed it for a weekend away because oils are so versatile. You can use it on your face, your cuticles, on the ends of your hair, to smooth down fly aways, or a few drops in the bath. So good." - Leigh Campbell, Executive Editor.

"Sorry, don't mind the smudges on my lippie. This is exactly what you'd get if a lip balm and a lipstick had a baby - gorgeous colour in a moisturising formula that's ridiculously comfortable to wear. There are heaps of shades, my favourites are Tang Thang (pictured below) and Gogi Gang, a dusty brown rose." - Amy Clark, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

"Cream eye shadows are pretty much unf*ckupable and this new shade from British style icon Trinny Woodall's Mother Earth collection is the easiest way to make it look like you made an effort with your makeup. It's a vibrant burgundy, coppery tone with a bit of shimmer that reflects lighter than it looks in the pot. Smear it on with your finger and voilà, you're done!" - Amy Clark, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

"This little, golden bottle reckons it can replace every single product in your skin care routine. I'm not sure about that, but it is a very lovely face oil that gives good glow and hydrates the skin. It's also great for acne-prone and oily skin types because it helps the skin to regulate oil production." - Amy Clark, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

"Yep, this is a fancy AF bronzer. The new formula is infused with hyaluronic acid, which is a super hydrating ingredient, a first for a traditionally matte product. The powder leaves your skin looking really smooth and kinda 'blurred', is really blendable and won't leave you looking muddy, just lovely and bronzed." - Kelly McCarren, co-host of the You Beauty podcast.

"I got this physical and chemical exfoliant/mask hybrid on my face the moment it arrived and I wasn’t disappointed. What makes it so great is it contains the best from a few different traditional skincare products in an easy-to-use formula that delivers instant results. The mask is a whipped moisturiser consistency with very fine bamboo and 'diatomaceous earth' exfoliating particles, and AHAs (alpha-hydroxy-acids) and enzymes to eat away dull dead skin cells, AND the highly-caffeinated ingredient yerba mate to increase blood circulation for energised, radiant skin." - Amy Clark, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

"I'm a big believer in luxurious showers. In winter, a cream body wash like this one from Weleda is perfect because it gets rid of your BO without stripping your skin of moisture. It also has a gorgeous citrus scent that smells like a botanical gin and tonic." - Amy Clark, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

18. RAWKANVAS Remedy Calming Hemp Body Oil, 100ml for $55.

"How gorgeous does this green bottle look? RAWKANVAS is a new-ish Aussie-made, vegan and cruelty-free brand and I've been applying this body oil all over my limbs straight out of my evening shower. The body oil has a serumy texture and really does sink into the skin very quickly. It also has a lush, sleepy scent that's a mix of hemp, citrus and ylang ylang." - Amy Clark, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

"Instagram lost its mind when Ole Henriksen released a serum version of their cult Banana Bright Vitamin C eye cream. If you're after the brightening, radiance-boosting powers of vitamin C and have the money to spend (because it's exxy!), you will love this serum." - Amy Clark, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

"This is an expensive sunscreen but I'm going to defend it. For the price, you're getting a hydrating, plumping moisturiser and your sun care. Stunning packaging, and it's from a New Zealand Lady Startup." - Leigh Campbell, Executive Editor.

