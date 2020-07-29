"This stuff is why I no longer wear foundation." 15 beauty products we're loving sick this month.

From high-end goodies to brilliant budget buys, we need to talk about the many new (and new to us) skincare, makeup, haircare, body care and fragrance products we are loving sick right now.

Here you’ll find reviews of the most exciting beauty products that launched in July, as well as the cult products we’ve fallen back in love with.

So sit back, get your debit card ready and enjoy.

"After a slightly dodgy eyebrow wax, I have been loving this Flower product to fill in the sparse areas of my brows. At first the colour didn't seem like a match, but it dries down and blends in really well, adding definition where I need it." - Simone Masci, Sales Manager.

"While this scrub isn't a recent discovery of mine, I did start using it again this month. And I was instantly reminded why I love it so damn much. It has really fine granules (ocean friendly granules) that gently buff away every dead skin cell and leave my skin feeling unbelievably smooth. Oh, and my boyfriend is obsessed with it." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"My skin is always so dry and dull in winter but I have been using Alpha-H's vitamin C serum for the past few weeks and have really noticed it's looking brighter. The serum is light in texture, sinks in really easily and a little bit goes a long way. I am hoping this 25ml bottle will see me through until the spring." - Polly Taylor, Commissioning Editor.

"If anyone ever asks me what I graviate to during the winter months to prevent dry, crapped lips - it's Lanolips. The products, which consist of ultra-pure medical grade lanolin (no surprises there) truly do the trick. I usually always keep my 101 Ointment close by, but I recently discovered this one instead. It's a stick version of the ointment and has a refreshing, minty scent. 10/10. - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"This stuff is the reason I no longer wear foundation. As someone with oily skin and the occasional breakout, this mattifying treatment targets both of those things while also providing a sheer tint. I now wear it as my foundation (looks amazing and much less full coverage) as well as by itself. I will continue to purchase it again and again." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"I've just started using this on my face and oh my lawd, my face be plump in the morning." - Talia Phillips, Strategy Manager.

"OK, I know, I know. Everyone raves about this moisturiser but I have only just decided to try it. And... yes, it is just as good as everyone says. It has a super thick consistency which my skin drinks up overnight, and by morning, leaves me feeling unbelievably hydrated. I'll probably only keep it as a winter moisturiser as it is very heavy, but I will absolutely be repurchasing it next year." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"I've been using this for the last two months now and love it - solved my itchy head issues." - Isobel Paine, Strategy Manager.

"Over the years, I have tried many, many fake tans. Some have been way too orange, while others end up this weird green colour. This one is hands down the best I've used in a very long time. It's the perfect colour, only requires a few hours of wear before showering and doesn't leave any streaks. Oh, and their tan remover trumps every other one on the market." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"I'm not a big foundation wearer, I prefer to mix moisturiser with a touch of concealer to let my skin show through. This was gifted this to me by the Trinny London team to do that job in one go. It goes on as a cream and blends to your natural skin tone like magic, providing the lightest veil of coverage and evening out imperfections. It also smells delightful." - Tamara Davis, Lifestyle and Parenting Editor.

"This body wash is heaven in a bottle after a long day of work. The lavender smell makes me feel calm and mentally ready for bed and the magnesium makes my muscles feel way less tight. Oh, and it's free from all the nasties." Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"During these past few months inside, my skin has been desperately seeking some warmth. This bronzing water has been perfect when my skin is looking dull. I pop it on in the morning so by my early afternoon Zoom call, I'm looking a little more alive." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"Ok, this product isn't new to me, but I feel the need to recommend it to anyone who's new to retinol. I've been using this for a few months now and have noticed a huge improvement in my skin texture, particularly with the fine lines on my forehead and around my mouth. I apply it every third day as part of my evening routine, and in the morning my skin always looks tighter and brighter. It's pretty incredible stuff, and in my opinion, worth the splurge." - Tamara Davis, Lifestyle and Parenting Editor.

"This duel-sided pencil takes an eyebrow from looking mediocre to bloody fantastic in a matter of seconds. The matte, neutral colour cleans up and defines the shape of the brow, while the shimmer end will highlight just underneath the brow perfectly. It's a gamechanger." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"This product is the perfect 2-in-1: it works as both an exfoliant and mask depending on what you feel like. The product itself is a pot of powder, so you add as much water you'd like (depending on how abrasive you want it to be), mix it together to create a paste and apply it as either scrub or a 15-minute mask. Both times, your skin will feel stupidly smooth after." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

