All the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in February.

When most people think of February they think of long summer days, balmy nights, and lots and lots of drinks with tiny little umbrellas.

I think of… Netflix.

Netflix and long summer nights of watching said Netflix with my small dog named Vinnie. And… snacks. And possibly a few of those drinks with the tiny umbrellas in them.

So if you’re anything like me – get excited – Netflix has some absolutely stellar content coming out this month.

To help you sort out your viewing schedule, I’ve rounded up all the unmissable TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in February.

TV Shows

Altered Carbon: Season 1

Altered Carbon is Netflix’s latest sci-fi-y mind bend-y series. It’s set 350 years in the future in the year 2384.

In this future people’s consciousnesses are contained in “stacks,” little storage devices which are attached to the back of their necks. And physical bodies are turned into disposable vessels called “sleeves.”

The main character is a man named Takeshi Kovacs (Joel Kinnaman) who wakes up 250 years after his “sleeve” is killed and is given the choice to either spend the rest of his life in prison for the crimes he committed in the past or to help solve the murder of the wealthiest man in the world.

If you like Black Mirror, you’ll probably love Altered Carbon – it’s streaming on Netflix now.

Queer Eye: Season 1

The early noughties are officially back, people.

Netflix is bringing back Queer Eye for the Straight Guy in reboot form.

An all-new fabulous four will be making over straight guys and their apartments while serving up handy tips for the rest of us… wearing our trackie dacks on the couch.

The first season of Queer Eye will drop on Netflix on Wednesday 7 February.

Seven Seconds: Season 1

Seven Seconds is an anthological crime drama that explores the human stories behind the headlines.

The first series follows the story of Brenton Butler and his family.

After a white cop accidentally hits and critically injures a black teenager, a northwestern city explodes with racial tensions, an attempted cover up, and the trial of the century.

With its topical storyline, Seven Seconds seems like it’s going to be an unmissable series.

The first season drops on Netflix on Friday 23 February.

Everything Sucks!: Season 1

Everything Sucks! is the teen TV show we all need in our lives. It’s like Stranger Things meets Dawson’s Creek meets your own miserable high school experience.

The series is set in 1996 in a town called Boring, where high school misfits in the AV and drama clubs brave the ups and downs of teenage life in the VHS era.

The first season will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday 16 February.

All the other (bloody amazing) TV shows coming to Netflix in February:

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Part 2 (9/2/2018)

Re:Mind: Season 1 (15/2/2018)

First Team: Juventus FC: Season 1 (16/2/2018)

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (18/2/2018)

Marseille: Season 2 (23/2/2018)

Derren Brown: The Push (27/2/2018)

Movies

When We First Met

When We First Met is a time-travelling romantic comedy and yes please.

The movie follows the story of Noah (Adam Devine) who spends a perfect first night with Avery (Alexandra Daddario) the girl of his dreams.

Then she decides she’d prefer to be friends.

He spends the next three years wondering what went wrong – until he gets the unexpected chance to travel back in time to alter that night – and his fate – over and over again.

It’s like Groundhound Day but with the Mike from Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates.

When We First Met drops on Netflix on Friday 9 February – just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The Ritual

The Ritual stars Rafe Spall (Black Mirror), Robert James-Collier (Downton Abbey), Arsher Ali (Doctor Who) and Sam Troughton (AVP: Alien vs. Predator) as four British university friends who reunite to mourn the loss of their mate, by taking a hike in the Scandinavian wilderness.

Things get a lil’ creepy when one of the hikers injures his ankle and the group decide to take a shortcut through the forest.

Which is all well and good… except the forest isn’t any ordinary forest. It’s a dark and mysterious forest of Norse legend, where an ancient evil still exists and stalks them at every turn.

The Ritual drops on Netflix on Friday 9 February.

Irreplaceable You

Irreplaceable You is, well, a big ole’ tearjerker.

The story follows Abbie after she discovers she has late-stage cancer. She immediately joins a support group where she meets a bunch of new friends, and embarks on a mission to find a new partner for her fiance, Sam.

To add the general teariness, Abbie and Sam have known each other since childhood and this will be the first time they have been separated.

Yep, get the tissues ready.

Irreplaceable You will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday 16 February (right after Valentine’s Day).

All the other (motherflippin’ unmissable) movies coming to Netflix in February:

Love Per Square Foot (14/2/2018)

Full Metal Alchemist (19/2/2018)

Forgotten (21/2/2018)

Mute (23/2/2018)

