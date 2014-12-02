News
sex

These texts from the 'neighbours from hell' will make you laugh and possibly cry.

These messages have to be seen to be believed.

What’s worse than having neighbours from hell? Neighbours from hell that have your phone number.

And one Instagram account is naming and shaming them, publishing the bizarre and awful things some neighbours text each other. While some have got typical neighbourhood concerns like free roaming pets and noise complaints, other disputes are just plain weird.

Like this guy who borrowed his neighbour’s leaf blower, indefinitely…

Or this person who is pretty open about stealing his neighbours internet to download TV shows.

Or how about this guy who called out his neighbour for crying too loudly after being she was dumped. Harsh!

Do you have any neighbourhood horror stories?

For more insane text messages between neighbours, CLICK THROUGH the gallery...

Want more? Try these:

The former Neighbours star who's 7 months pregnant.

Is this the best way to get to know your neighbours?

