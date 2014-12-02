News
real life

These photos prove that you should never give a neighbour your number.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do the benefits of getting to know your neighbours really outweigh the positives?

Is it really worth putting up with some randoms having a little too much access to your personal life just for the occasional cup of sugar?

This Instagram account says no.

Neighbours From Hell‘ collects screenshots of text message exchanges between neighbours. Why you would swap numbers with a neighbour is beyond us, but clearly a lot of people can relate, since the account has thousands of followers, and no shortage of people sending in their own examples.

Examples like this:

Or this:

Take a look at some of the other (almost unbelievable) pics here:

All pics via @neighboursfromhell 

DO NOT INTERACT WITH THE NEIGHBOURS.

