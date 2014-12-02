These photos prove that you should never give a neighbour your number.

Do the benefits of getting to know your neighbours really outweigh the positives?

Is it really worth putting up with some randoms having a little too much access to your personal life just for the occasional cup of sugar?

This Instagram account says no.

‘Neighbours From Hell‘ collects screenshots of text message exchanges between neighbours. Why you would swap numbers with a neighbour is beyond us, but clearly a lot of people can relate, since the account has thousands of followers, and no shortage of people sending in their own examples.

Examples like this:

Or this:

Take a look at some of the other (almost unbelievable) pics here:

All pics via @neighboursfromhell

DO NOT INTERACT WITH THE NEIGHBOURS.

[raw]

Like Mamamia Rogue on Facebook Rogue is Mamamia’s space for fun, viral and random content, with everything from feminism to pop culture. We scour the internet so you don’t have to, and bring all the best bits back.

[/raw]