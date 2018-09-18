News
news

Police are investigating a needle found in a Sydney apple.

A mother has reportedly found a needle inside an apple she bought from a Woolworths supermarket in Sydney’s northwest.

The Seven Network on Tuesday reported the needle was found in a six-pack of Pink Lady apples purchased from a supermarket at The Ponds.

The Kellyville Ridge mother reportedly found the needle when peeling an apple for her daughters on Tuesday morning.

“I just thought wow this can’t possibly be happening,” she told the Seven Network.

“Not in apples. I’d seen the news about the strawberries and I’d been vigilant about cutting those up for the girls but to see this in an apple …”

A Woolworths spokesman told AAP “we’re looking into this” while NSW Police said they were also investigating.

Needles have been found in strawberries across Australia with New Zealand announcing this week it would pull the Australian-grown fruit from its supermarket shelves.

A health warning to throw out or cut up strawberries remains in NSW, Victoria, Queensland, Tasmania and South Australia.

